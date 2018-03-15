Dick's Sporting Goods brings on Finsbury for corporate support

The firm assisted the sporting goods retailer last month on its gun sales policy announcement.

CORAOPOLIS, PA: Dick’s Sporting Goods has retained Finsbury as its corporate AOR, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The sporting goods retailer’s previous corporate communications AOR was Cohn & Wolfe, an agency spokesperson confirmed.

Finsbury declined to comment on the relationship.

Late last month, Dick’s said it would stop selling assault-style firearms and cease selling guns to customers under age 21. CEO Edward Stock announced the policy change in a letter two weeks after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The letter acknowledged that Dick’s sold a firearm to Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, though not the gun used in the mass shooting. Stack also urged the government to pass "common sense gun control."

Finsbury was involved with the rollout of the letter and its overall strategy, according to a souce.

The company’s same-store sales were down 2% in the fourth quarter of last year, as it missed analysts’ expectations in that category and revenue but beat them on earnings, according to CNBC.