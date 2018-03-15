North 6th Agency launches cybersecurity practice

The firm said it has about a dozen clients in the cybersecurity and digital identity sectors.

The New York-based firm formalized the division at the end of February. The agency has about a dozen clients in these sectors, said CEO Matt Rizzetta, including identity research and strategy company One World Identity, biometric security startup Hypr, and risk monitoring platform SecurityScorecard.

"We felt that it was the right time for us as a company," Rizzetta said. "By the time we launched the division formally, we had already spent a few years working with a lot of clients across all walks of cybersecurity and identity and the team spent building a strong expertise and contacts in cyber."

The cybersecurity and digital identity practice started off with seven staffers in the firm’s New York and Toronto offices, led by SVP Lori Ruggiero. The agency began working with cybersecurity clients in 2015.

Many IT security clients are looking for a comms partner that can handle duties such as internal comms, marketing, and social media as they try to build their brands, Rizzetta said.

"[Cybersecurity is] similar to a lot of other emerging industries," Rizzetta said. "There is a lot of momentum in cyber right now. It’s very exciting, evolving, and changing every single day."

