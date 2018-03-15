Starbucks EMEA comms lead to reunite with former boss at Salesforce

Simon Redfern is leaving Starbucks and will renew his professional relationship with Corey duBrowa when he joins software firm Salesforce in May.

Redfern joined Starbucks in April 2013, initially as UK corporate affairs director. He is now EMEA comms VP, and will take the same role when he moves to Salesforce.

His priorities will include increasing the size of Salesforce's comms function. He said: "After five terrific years building the Starbucks communication team I’m excited to be joining Salesforce to lead on corporate communications in Europe, Middle East and Africa."

Starbucks is already seeking a successor.

Redfern follows in the footsteps of Starbucks' former global comms lead duBrowa, who joined Salesforce as chief comms officer in June 2017.

Salesforce's previous EMEA comms VP Stacey Torman was promoted to the role of VP, customer adoption and brand in October.

Prior to Starbucks, Redfern worked for the agency Pagefield, joining at a time of fierce criticism of the frm's tax arranagements. He also worked at agencies Connect and Fishburn.



