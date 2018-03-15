Breakfast Briefing: The end of the Toys 'R' Us brand; United's big pet problem

We're looking forward to seeing all of our Breakfast Briefing readers tonight at Cipriani Wall Street for the PRWeek Awards. I'll be at table 47 if you'd like to stop by and say hello.

Golin push encourages female creatives. Talk to anyone in agency land, and they’ll tell you that it’s not the easiest working environment for women at times, especially for women creatives. Golin is looking to change that with the Have Her Back initiative, which includes an effort to bring women who felt pushed out of the agency world back into the fold. The firm’s creative director, Caroline Dettman, is leading the charge. Also new this morning from PRWeek: Postcard from Morocco, a gateway to Africa for many comms agencies.

It’s a sad day for ‘80s kids. Toys R’ Us told staffers on Wednesday that it will close its nearly 800 stores, putting 33,000 jobs in jeopardy (Wall Street Journal). It’s a "profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years," CEO Dave Brandon said in a statement (CNBC). It’s also the end of one of the more memorable brand jingles, "I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid" (CNN).

United Airlines’ pet problem is getting plenty of media attention, following the death of a dog on a U.S. flight (CNBC) and the misrouting of a Kansas-bound family’s German Shepherd to Japan (Fox News). Three times the number of animals died on United flights in 2017 than all other airlines combined (CNN). In response to the latest animal death, the airline changed its policy this week to issue brightly colored tags to passengers traveling with pets so they can be easily identified by staff (ABC News). The latest incidents have also raised fresh questions about the job security of CEO Oscar Munoz (Bloomberg).

Another Trump Organization lawyer has been tied to the effort to keep Stormy Daniels silent. However, the company claims lawyer Jill Martin was acting in her own individual capacity (WSJ). Experts say there’s little chance that legal threats can stop 60 Minutes from airing its interview with the adult entertainer, who has reportedly claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump (Daily Beast).

Leave it to the NRA to troll students. As high schoolers across the country walked out of class on Wednesday to protest a lack of action on gun laws, the National Rifle Association tweeted a picture of an assault rifle with the caption, "I’ll control my own guns, thank you" (The Hill).