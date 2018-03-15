PRWeek and Women in PR kick off 2018 Mentoring Project

PRWeek UK and Women in PR's Mentoring Project is open for applications for the 2018 scheme, with the list of new mentors revealed today.

Now in its fifth year, the scheme aims to empower women to climb the PR ladder and take prominent leadership roles within the industry.

Applications for mentees are now open – click here to complete the form

The deadline for entries is Thursday 12 April.

Each chosen PR professional will be matched with a mentor – an experienced female PR figure – who will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and other forms of contact.

The mentors for the 2018/2019 scheme will be:

Molly Aldridge , global CEO, M&C Saatchi PR

Rachel Bell , chairman, Shine Communications

Gay Collins , founding partner, Montford Communications

Maria Darby-Walker, consultant and NED

Misha Dhanak , founder & CEO, The Romans

Shelley Facius, head of technology, Ruder Finn

Rachel Friend , UK CEO, Weber Shandwick

Nicola Green , director of corporate affairs, O2

Ali Jeremy , head of comms, NSPCC

Christina Kelly , corporate affairs manager, Clydesdale Bank

Ginny Paton , independent communications leader

Tanya Ridd, head of communications, EMEA, Snap Inc

Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Ketchum

Deborah Saw, vice chair and senior partner, Newgate Communications

Jennifer Thomas, head of internal comms & experience, Direct Line Group

Click to access the form and for more information.



