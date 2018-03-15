PRWeek and Women in PR kick off 2018 Mentoring Project

Added 2 hours ago by John Harrington , Be the first to comment

PRWeek UK and Women in PR's Mentoring Project is open for applications for the 2018 scheme, with the list of new mentors revealed today.

News
Mentoring Project: apply now to become a mentee
Mentoring Project: apply now to become a mentee

Now in its fifth year, the scheme aims to empower women to climb the PR ladder and take prominent leadership roles within the industry.

Applications for mentees are now open – click here to complete the form

The deadline for entries is Thursday 12 April.

Each chosen PR professional will be matched with a mentor – an experienced female PR figure – who will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and other forms of contact.

The mentors for the 2018/2019 scheme will be:

  • Molly Aldridge, global CEO, M&C Saatchi PR
  • Rachel Bell, chairman, Shine Communications
  • Gay Collins, founding partner, Montford Communications
  • Maria Darby-Walker, consultant and NED
  • Misha Dhanak, founder & CEO, The Romans
  • Shelley Facius, head of technology, Ruder Finn
  • Rachel Friend, UK CEO, Weber Shandwick
  • Nicola Green, director of corporate affairs, O2
  • Ali Jeremy, head of comms, NSPCC
  • Christina Kelly, corporate affairs manager, Clydesdale Bank
  • Ginny Paton, independent communications leader
  • Tanya Ridd, head of communications, EMEA, Snap Inc
  • Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Ketchum
  • Deborah Saw, vice chair and senior partner, Newgate Communications
  • Jennifer Thomas, head of internal comms & experience, Direct Line Group

Click to access the form and for more information.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector