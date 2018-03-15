PRWeek and Women in PR kick off 2018 Mentoring Project

Now in its fifth year, the scheme aims to empower women to climb the PR ladder and take prominent leadership roles within the industry.
Applications for mentees are now open – click here to complete the form
The deadline for entries is Thursday 12 April.
Each chosen PR professional will be matched with a mentor – an experienced female PR figure – who will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and other forms of contact.
The mentors for the 2018/2019 scheme will be:
- Molly Aldridge, global CEO, M&C Saatchi PR
- Rachel Bell, chairman, Shine Communications
- Gay Collins, founding partner, Montford Communications
- Maria Darby-Walker, consultant and NED
- Misha Dhanak, founder & CEO, The Romans
- Shelley Facius, head of technology, Ruder Finn
- Rachel Friend, UK CEO, Weber Shandwick
- Nicola Green, director of corporate affairs, O2
- Ali Jeremy, head of comms, NSPCC
- Christina Kelly, corporate affairs manager, Clydesdale Bank
- Ginny Paton, independent communications leader
- Tanya Ridd, head of communications, EMEA, Snap Inc
- Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Ketchum
- Deborah Saw, vice chair and senior partner, Newgate Communications
- Jennifer Thomas, head of internal comms & experience, Direct Line Group
Click to access the form and for more information.