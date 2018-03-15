Luxury Power 30 launches to recognise comms talent in 'vital' sector

PRWeek and the Luxury Communications Council (LCC) have launched the inaugural Luxury Power 30, a new initiative to recognise the comms and marketing talent that now exists within this crucial sector to the UK economy.

The Luxury Power 30 – a new section of the Power Book for 2018 - ranks the most influential comms executives from the fashion, beauty, hospitality and luxury goods industries. It includes high flyers ranging from Net-a-Porter and Hermès to Jaguar and Soho House Group.

The top-ranked communicators attended a launch dinner at Mayfair’s Arts Club this week, organised by the LCC and sponsored by Laurent Perrier.

At the event, PRWeek’s editor-in-chief, Danny Rogers said: "Sales of European luxury goods are now worth hundreds of billions of dollars, with the UK a key provider of brands and talent. The market is set to grow sharply over the next few years, with digital sales and an expanding China, in particular, boosting demand. This is a sector vital to our economy and with a unique set of communication challenges."

Rosie Shephard, founder of the LCC and group comms director, Rocco Forte Hotels, said: "‘The role of the comms has fundamentally changed in the past 5-10 years and the best communicators are those who have been able to adapt and evolve their skill set. The ‘Luxury Power 30’ comprises those executives who are acting beyond the traditional comms remit, really driving innovation in their companies and keeping pace with the new world.’"

Attendees at the launch event included Dana Gers, global marketing and comms director, Net-a-Porter; Peter Chipchase, chief brand and comms officer, Soho House Group; Julia Record, director of comms, Dorchester Collection; Richard Agnew, global PR director, product, Jaguar; Danny Brennan, PR and comms director, Laurent Perrier; Fiona Rushton, director of comms, Hermès; Anna Bartle, VP comms, Estée Lauder; and Daniel Marks, chief creative officer, The Communications Store.

The Luxury Power 30 is made up of the following entrants into the PRWeek Power Book 2018:

Shephard added: "Face-to-face contact remains at the core of communications best practice. It is the one fundamental that cannot be replaced, no matter how many technological alternatives there are. Learning from others during these times of extreme change is vital."

