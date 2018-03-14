Breakfast Briefing: Students plan national walkout to protest gun violence

Plus: Tuesday's special election in Pennsylvania is still too close to call for most news organizations.

Students across the country are planning to walk out of class at 10 a.m. this morning to protest gun violence. They’re planning to protest for 17 minutes, one for each victim of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one month ago. Women’s March Youth Empower is the group behind the walkout (USA Today).

Nailbiter in Pennsylvania special election. Democrat Conor Lamb has declared victory over Republican Rick Saccone in a special House of Representatives election in what was a heavily pro-Trump district (Fox News). NBC News has called the race for Lamb, but most news organizations are treating the contest as too close to call (NPR). Many politicos are saying the upset potends doom for Republicans in November’s midterm elections (Business Insider). The GOP’s line is that Lamb only won by running as a Republican (The Hill). Who really lost: Fans of The New York Times’ agita-inducing "election needle," which was turned off after one country discontinued precinct-by-precinct results (CBS News).

YouTube is planning to add links to articles from the fact-based world alongside conspiracy theory content. The platform’s CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said at South by Southwest on Tuesday that YouTube will start with the conspiracy videos that get the most attention on YouTube (Wired).

The family of slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich is suing Fox News, an investigative reporter, and one of the network’s commenters over a story that claimed Rich was involved in an election-year conspiracy (ABC News). A lawyer for the Rich family called the report "malicious and reckless behavior."

Another United comms crisis. United Airlines has apologized after a dog died on one of its flights. Witnesses said a flight attendant ordered passengers to place the dog in an overhead compartment after they boarded. Airline policy calls for dogs to be placed under the passenger’s seat (New York Times).