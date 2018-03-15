BGF ends relationship with Pagefield in comms rethink

The BGF, the investor known as the Business Growth Fund until a rebrand last year, is rethinking its corporate comms account.

BGF has used London-headquartered Pagefield for the last three years.

The BGF was founded in 2011 with financial backing from Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS and Standard Chartered. Since then it has invested a total of £1.4bn in 216 companies, according to its website - with the recent acquisition spree by Four Communications among its beneficiaries.

A spokeswoman for the BGF said: "From a standing start in 2011, BGF has become the most active investor for entrepreneurs and businesses in the UK, having backed 220 companies. Following last year’s brand refresh, a growing infrastructure and heightened appetite for alternative forms of funding among growing businesses, we’re in a strong position to continue that expansion.

"As part of our 2018/19 plans, we have increased PR coverage in the regions and are now exploring corporate communications support."

The BGF now makes 70 per cent of investments outside of London, using regional PR support on a project basis.

It is not certain whether a national corporate agency will be taken on. Pagefield is not intending to continue its relationship with the fund, the agency's CEO Oliver Foster said. "We've loved helping BGF establish itself as a backer of British business over the last three years," he commented.

BGF's director of corporate affairs is former Brunswick partner Jon Rhodes, who joined the organisation in its launch year.