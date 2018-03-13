Scholastic hires Edelman's Stephanie Smirnov to lead corp comms

Smirnov was Edelman's MD of brand practice in New York.

NEW YORK: Scholastic has hired Stephanie Smirnov as EVP and head of global corporate communications, the children’s publisher said on Tuesday.

Based in New York, Smirnov is reporting to Richard Robinson, chairman, president, and CEO of Scholastic, and chief strategy officer Iole Lucchese.

Her responsibilities include media relations, financial comms, internal communications, and social media, as well as managing the company’s global messaging and raising awareness of brands such as Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Smirnov will also oversee thought leadership initiatives such as the Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge and the Kids & Family Reading Report.

Smirnov has joined Scholastic from Edelman, where she was MD of brand practice in New York, overseeing the agency’s largest consumer marketing practice. Prior to that, she spent more than a decade at DeVries Public Relations, most recently as its CEO.