W2O revenue up 18% in 2017

The firm credited winning paid, search, digital, and analytics assignments and successfully integrating three acquisitions from late 2016 for the growth spurt.

SAN FRANCISCO: W2O Group has reported 17.6% organic revenue growth in 2017 to $144.3 million.

Network president Jennifer Gottlieb said W2O is winning assignments for paid media, search, digital, and analytics beyond its historical offering of communications services. She added that the agency has experienced both top-line and margin growth.

"We’re absolutely focused on paid and search and growing that within our broader offering, not just on its own," Gottlieb said.

W2O also attributed its 2017 growth to the successful integration of three acquisitions it made in the fourth quarter of 2016: Pure, Marketeching, and Sentient. It also won advertising and digital AOR assignments and grew its paid media and search headcount to almost 40 staffers. In 2017, W2O won digital AOR accounts for Boehringer Ingelheim and Dermira.

The firm also rebranded its five subsidiaries – Twist, Pure, WCG, Sentient, and Marketeching – under the W2O banner last year.

At the start of 2018, W2O hired McCann Healthcare veteran Ujwal Pyati as practice leader of scientific strategy; Podesta Group’s Ariel Gonzalez as practice leader of government policy and relations; and Edelman’s Rita Glaze as practice leader of values and access. All three practices are newly created.