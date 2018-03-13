In brief: RSPB PR lead takes flight, comms pros in press review, Contagious editor joins agency, Tatler takes PMK BNC leaver

RSPB comms head takes flight

Alison Enticknap will swap feathers for furlongs later this year when she moves from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds to the British Horseracing Authority. Currently the birdlife charity's head of comms, she will become head of stakeholder and internal comms at the racing governing body. She will report to director of comms Martin Fewell, who ntil last year held the same role at the Metropolitan Police. Enticknap, who has been at the RSPB since 2010 and in her current role for four-and-a-half years, is expected to move in June.

Comms pros in Government's press review

Three individuals with comms or agency experience are on the advisory panel for the Government's review of UK press sustainability. They are: Mimi Turner, currently a consultant, who has worked in marketing for Lad Bible and Vice Media, before which she was group comms director for Richard Desmond's Express Newspapers, Channel 5 and OK Magazine; Polly Curtis, who was British Red Cross director of media for 10 months until leaving to become HuffPost UK editor-in-chief in August; and former Advertising Association CEO Stephen Woodford.

Contagious editor joins agency

Emily Hare, formerly managing editor of the creative magazine, events business and consultancy Contagious, has joined The Honey Partnership as its first editor. She will oversee all editorial output for the agency's western and Chinese clients. The firm has offices in London, Amsterdam, San Francisco and Shenzhen.

Tatler hires PMK BNC leaver

Tatler has hired Tom Usher as creative director. Until September he was digital creative director at PMK-BNC, the US PR and entertainment marketing firm that launched in London in 2012. Prior to his 18 months at the agency, he worked for magazines Arena, Harper's Bazaar and Marie Claire.

Tin Man picks up grocery

Ethical online grocer Farmdrop has appointed Tin Man as its consumer PR agency. Tin Man is tasked with building awareness of Farmdrop and amplifying its 'convenience with a conscience' ethos.

Redrow hires WPR

FTSE 250 housebuilder Redrow has appointed leading Midlands agency WPR for a brief to promote Redrow’s portfolio across the East, South and West Midlands operating region.

