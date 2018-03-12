Sloane, Zeno deliver comms support to HelloFresh

Sloane handles corporate PR, while Zeno manages the brand's consumer comms in the U.S.

NEW YORK: Meal kit delivery startup HelloFresh has brought on Sloane & Company as corporate PR AOR and Zeno Group as consumer PR AOR.

The firms were selected following an RFP process that involved several agencies giving HelloFresh "creative concepts around leveraging a more integrated communications approach," said Nicole Messier-Marino, HelloFresh’s U.S. head of comms, via email.

HelloFresh has also brought product PR and content in-house, she added.

"If you look at our marketing approach, it is driven by customer stories and our spirited brand position," she said. "Our customer-centric organization paired with our operational excellence is driving our growth here in the U.S.; we grew 90% year-over-year in 2017."

Account work began last month. Budget information was not disclosed.

Sloane and Zeno are helping HelloFresh "go beyond just storytelling" and think through how the brand helps households put balanced meals on the table, Messier-Marino explained.

Messier-Marino joined HelloFresh as its first North America head of communications in November. Previously, she was head of global communications and customer success at ecommerce company Radial.

HelloFresh operates in 10 countries across three continents. Founded in 2011, the Berlin-based company held its IPO in November with an issue price of $10.70 per share, valuing the company at just over $2 billion.