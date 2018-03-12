Yahoo veteran Carolyn Clark launches After Ever Communications

Clark helped to guide Yahoo through its acquisition by Verizon and integration into Oath.

BOONE, NC: Carolyn Clark, former head of internal comms at Oath and Yahoo, has launched a consultancy called After Ever Communications.

After Ever is focusing on internal and employee comms at companies in transition, which includes leadership and business model changes.

"My experience has been that executives are so caught up in strategy, which is what they should be doing, that they’re not very good at telling stories and connecting with employees," Clark said. "So part of what I do is work with executives to make sure they’re communicating properly."

After Ever’s clients include Pandora and GoDaddy, both of which have CEOs appointed near the end of last year and are in industries defined by disruption, Clark said. The North Carolina-based shop is partnering with Pramana Collective on its work for Pandora.

"People are always calling it ‘Ever After,’" Clark said of the firm, which is named after her daughter, Everly.

"I want to show this cool little girl that woman can start companies, make a big impact, live in North Carolina, and kind of do it all," she added.

Clark was most recently head of internal comms at Oath after holding the same position at Yahoo prior to its acquisition by Verizon. She has also worked at the Dowd Agency and NBC Universal.