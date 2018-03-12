Watch: Hugh Laurie and Aardman call on Commonwealth to "unite" against malaria

Animation studio Aardman and actor Hugh Laurie have have lent their talents to the campaign Malaria Must Die, So Millions Can Live, respectively creating and narrating a film on the disease's history.

The campaign, convened by charity Malaria No More UK, will be shown today during a Commonwealth Day reception at the Houses of Parliament where international development secretary Penny Mordaunt will speak about the UK's support for the fight against the disease.

The film calls for leaders of the 53 Commonwealth states - countries which are "disproportionately affected by the disease", according to Malaria No More - to make new commitments to combat its spread.

No outside agencies are involved in the campaign, other than the work by Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman.

Danny Capozzi, animation director at Aardman, said: "Being a film about the history of Malaria, we wanted it to have a vintage 8mm projector feel but with a unique graphic style that would capture the audience's attention. The production of the film was very fluid and organic and we added little gags and funny nuances along the way, becoming richer every day."

Following its potted history of malaria, the film lists the economic benefits of stopping malaria - similar claims were made in a previous Malaria No More campaign by Publicis LifeBrands, which portrated a mosquito as a powerful "secret CEO".