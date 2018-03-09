On Cannes Lions: A conversation with Jose Papa

Cannes Lions' managing director addresses recent controversies and how he's worked to address pain points.

PRWeek caught up with Cannes Lions MD Jose Papa to talk PR at Cannes and how he and his team have addressed recent criticisms of the festival.

