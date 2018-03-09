Breakfast Briefing: Media reaction to Kim-Trump summit; A blue checkmark for everyone?

Scroll down to see how the historic news of a summit between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea is playing in the media, plus a guide to SXSW.

Historic news from the White House last night: North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un offered to meet with President Donald Trump, and Trump has accepted. The summit, set to happen before May, would be the first between leaders of the two countries (CNN).

Here’s how the news is playing in the media: The last two times North Korea said it was giving up nukes, it was lying (CNBC); Historic bet shatters decades of orthodoxy (Bloomberg); Another pledge to do what no one else can do (New York Times); Trump’s hard line secures diplomatic coup for now (Washington Post); Kim offers Trump his "Nixon to China moment" (Financial Times); What could go wrong? (Associated Press); How the news moved markets (MarketWatch); Dennis Rodman loves it (Fox News).

One solution to Twitter’s bot problem: give everyone--meaning every account operated by a living, breathing, and confirmable human being and not a bot farm--a blue "verified" check mark (Business Insider). Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey proposed the mass-verification a day after a shock poll found fake news is 70% more likely to be retweeted than actual content (Los Angeles Times).

CBS’ 60 Minutes has landed the coveted first interview with Stormy Daniels. (Imagine going back in time to read that headline to your younger self). The adult entertainer, whose real name is Stephanie Daniels, has sat for an interview with Anderson Cooper, but an air date has not been set (CNN).

About to get on a plane to Austin? We have some South by Southwest tips for you. Some of the big topics on the agenda this year are (shocker!) cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, and more politics. Expect crowds and ground travel frustration. Do not expect a breakout app to debut (Axios).