Cision Q4 revenue up 2.6%

CHICAGO: Cision reported 2.6% organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter of last year to $169 million.

The marketing services technology provider’s revenue increased by 13.8% on an as-reported basis.

Cision’s operating income increased 250% in Q4 to $7 million, while its net loss grew by $10.7 million to $34.5 million.

Americas revenue improved by 3.8% in Q4 on an as-reported basis to $118.1 million. EMEA revenue was up 47.9% to $43.7 million, and Asia-Pacific revenue increased by 39.4% to $7.2 million.

For all of 2017, Cision generated $631.6 million in revenue, a 35% year-over-year increase on an as-reported basis. Operating income grew by $57.6 million to $38 million, while its net loss for all of last year grew by $24.6 million to $123 million.

Subscription customers numbered 39,600 in Q4, up 3.7% over last year.

Cision also updated its full-year outlook for 2018 to revenue of $720 million to $730 million from $716 million to $726 million initially. It also lowered its outlook on net income to a range of a loss of $1 million to income of $2 million from earlier estimates of net income of $2 million to $4 million.