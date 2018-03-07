Martin Montoya named Edelman Brazil CEO

SÃO PAULO: Former WMcCann president Martin Montoya has joined Edelman Brazil as CEO, Edelman said this week.

Montoya has replaced Yacoff Sarkovas, who served as Edelman’s chief executive in the country for seven years. Sarkovas will stay on at the firm as an external senior consultant.

Montoya will oversee Edelman’s operations in the country, along with those of subsidiary Zeno Group.

Previously, Montoya was president of WMcCann in Brazil since 2011 and led the firm through the merger of W/Brasil and McCann. He has also worked at J. Walter Thompson, Lowe Brazil, Leo Burnett Argentina, and Ogilvy & Mather Argentina.

Montoya could not immediately be reached for additional comment.

Edelman posted global revenue growth of 2.1% in 2017 to $893.6 million last year.