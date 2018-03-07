Grubhub hires Brendan Lewis as comms VP

NEW YORK: Grubhub has hired Brendan Lewis as VP of comms, based in New York.

Lewis announced the new job in a tweet on Wednesday. He was not immediately available for additional comment.

Time for some personal news….I have joined Grubhub as VP Comms, based in New York. I’m incredibly excited to be a part of an amazing team and company, and getting to travel to Chicago quite a bit (hello from Chicago!) — BPLewis (@BPLewis) March 7, 2018

Lewis joined Grubhub from startup catalyst Expa, where he has worked for two years as VP of communications. Before that, Lewis was a partner at Pramana, reporting to cofounders Sean Garrett, Brandee Barker, and Brian O'Shaughnessy.

He joined Pramana after six months as Shazam’s first communications leader. Before that, he was director of corporate communications at Foursquare.



Previously, Lewis worked at location-based deal site LivingSocial as director of corporate communications and director of social media at WCG. He has also held roles at Juniper Networks, 463 Communications, VeriSign, and Edelman.