In brief: Harvard wins global Vodafone brief, Newington picks pair, W hired by innocent

Harvard wins global Vodafone brief

Harvard has begun working on a global b2b account for Vodafone's enterprise division, taking over from Text100, which had held the brief for five years. The Internet of Things is one area Harvard's work will focus on. Text100 decided not to repitch, but continues to work with Vodafone's enterprise activities in the US, and with other parts of the business in the UK, Spain and Italy.

Newington picks public affairs pair

Newington has hired two new associate directors to its public affairs team. Christine Quigley joins from GK Strategy to lead its transport and infrastructure practice, while Will McMyn, who takes the reins on energy and environment, previously worked in-house for renewables firm Good Energy.

W hired by innocent

W has been hired as drinks brand innocent's retained consumer agency, with duties this year set to include its healthy eating campaign Big Grow and new product launches. Launched in 1998 and now owned by Coca-Cola, innocent was one of the subject's of 2017's Confessions of a social media manager series on PRWeek. Kevin Lyster has now been promoted to UK PR manager at the firm, after the departure of Eleanor O'Leary at the start of the year.

Dynamo set to have some FUN

FunFair Technologies has hired Dynamo PR to help with communications strategy, influencer and media relations, ahead of its launch of a blockchain-based casino gaming platform. Part of Dynamo's payment will be made in FunFair's cryptocurrency, FUN, in an agency first, and following the lead of several other crypto-recipients last year.

MRM promotes Tuite

The financial services specialist MRM has promoted Chris Tuite to the new position of head of consumer finance. He also joins the firm's board. Tuite arrived in 2015 as associate director.

Yesterday's briefs: Brunswick's Hughes 'completes MHP line-up', MSL gets consumer MD, Pollent Street hires Boscobel



