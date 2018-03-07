Watch: Vodafone gets kids challenging gender stereotypes ahead of International Women's Day

Vodafone has released a film showing child actors asking questions including "Why are almost all superheroes men?" and "Why have there been so many male presidents, but so few women?", ahead of tomorrow's International Women's Day.

The 'Raising Voices' campaign is launching across the telco giant's markets.

The short film was directed by award-winning international filmmaker Hannah Maria Heidrich. The campaign concept was created by Santo London, while production was led by Believe Media.

It is one of several programmes Vodafone has run to advance gender equality, alongside its global maternity policy, involvement with HeforShe and the ReConnect programme, which was a winner at the PRWeek UK Awards last year.

