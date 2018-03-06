So, you want my job? Media relations manager for the Forestry Commission

PRWeek takes a sidelong look at recruitment in public sector comms. Do you fancy Stuart Burgess' job as media relations manager for the Forestry Commission?

Stuart Burgess





Media relations manager, Forest Enterprise England (Forestry Commission England)





£40,013 - Senior Information Officer





You will need to be educated to degree level or hold a relevant professional comms qualification or equivalent industry experience. For those beginning their career look out for the Government Communication Service’s apprenticeships.





You will definitely need direct experience from working in media relations or press office roles. Advantages would include national responsibility; working with comms colleagues across the country and experience from other comms disciplines. Broad interest in the environment (beyond trees, woods and forests) and land management, science, outdoor recreation, education and business would help. Be ready to learn, we cover a lot.





Useful, but not necessary as core skills are transferrable. Private sector and public sector roles bring their own opportunities and challenges. I’d recommend being familiar with the Government Communication Service (GCS) and our Modern Communications Operating Model. The GCS website is a great resource.





The huge variety of what we do. In the part of the Forestry Commission I work for we are responsible for more than 250,000 hectares of land and are approaching our centenary year. We welcome more than 20 million visitors, supply around half of England’s home-grown timber, support some of the country’s rarest wildlife and work with other businesses in the nation’s forests.





The huge variety of what we do. I also get to work with committed, knowledgeable colleagues and occasionally see some stunning places.





Where to begin? I always smile to myself when I remember the fact we were given a couple of bison from the Polish government once. You don’t see that much nowadays.





"It was tough but we were successful in the end." Public sector media relations is challenging yet gives you some great rewards while making a positive difference to people’s lives.





"I’d love to work for your charity." Understand who we are and what we do. Don’t say "lumberjack" or "when do I get my chainsaw?" either.





Crisis management.





Please note: Interviewees for 'So, you want my job' are not leaving their current role.