Showcase: Freuds and Roche highlight importance of cancer medication in #TimeofMyLife

In August 2016, Roche's oncology division appointed Freuds to educate the public on the importance of access to life-extending medicines for cancer patients, and their inconsistent availability.

Freuds worked with five patient groups (Action on Womb Cancer, Fight Bladder Cancer, Melanoma UK, Ovacome and Second Hope) to gain insight into patients’ experiences.

The agency created three emotive short films looking at stories of people’s journeys living with (and dying from) cancer, designed to resonate with cancer patients and the general public. The soundtrack was a cover of pop classic (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.

Freuds provided the patient groups with assets and copy to help promote the films. Each was offered £2,500 to support social-media posts with paid advertising and given a guide on how to run paid social campaigns. The only group that did not take up this offer was Second Hope, due to its limited social-media presence.

The films launched in September 2017. Freuds pitched the story to journalists, supported by research that assessed British attitudes to the value of time.

The agency also hired Jodie Kidd as an ambassador; the former model spoke publicly for the first time about the loss of her sister-in-law to cancer.

When you or someone you love is given an incurable cancer diagnosis, time becomes more important #TimeOfMyLife #adhttps://t.co/Qd2MDp4ozG — Jodie Kidd (@RealJodieKidd) September 12, 2017

Roche UK head of PR David Flynn said: "The campaign poignantly but positively illustrated what it means to have an incurable cancer diagnosis and the importance of extra time with loved ones. We were delighted with the response the campaign received from the public."

A total of 36 pieces of coverage appeared. Across social media it received more than two million views, 3,760 shares and 11,116 ‘likes’ for the campaign videos.

WATCH: Emotional widower recall precious extra moments spent with his dying wife thanks to cancer drugs https://t.co/LBU1DthcJq pic.twitter.com/2IULqIX4JM — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) September 15, 2017

Freuds director Julia Bainbridge's health team also recently launched a campaign as part of the AbbVie-funded Live:Lab. Another client is Public Health England.