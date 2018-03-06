Land O'Lakes uses giant lettuce head to explore origins of food

The Food Effect activation at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, this week will take over a 6,000-square-foot space filled with 3D installations and multimedia exhibitions.
The space will include a head of a lettuce with a diameter of more than four feet that houses a virtual reality experience on innovative farming. There will also be a life-sized car that covered in soil to illustrate how people can reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
The exhibition will also include an eight-foot-tall colorful DNA helix structure that will have a video game for people to get involved with "hands-on demonstrations of bio-fortification hacking."
Land O’Lakes is using the experience to "spark an open, honest conversation about the startling truths of our food-production system, where food comes from today, and in the future."
The experience is scheduled to run from March 9-12.
This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.