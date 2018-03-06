Land O'Lakes uses giant lettuce head to explore origins of food

Added 4 hours ago by Gurjit Degun, Campaign , Be the first to comment

Land O'Lakes, National Geographic, and Microsoft are using a giant lettuce head and a car covered in soil to explore where food really comes from.

The Food Effect activation at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, this week will take over a 6,000-square-foot space filled with 3D installations and multimedia exhibitions.

The space will include a head of a lettuce with a diameter of more than four feet that houses a virtual reality experience on innovative farming. There will also be a life-sized car that covered in soil to illustrate how people can reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The exhibition will also include an eight-foot-tall colorful DNA helix structure that will have a video game for people to get involved with "hands-on demonstrations of bio-fortification hacking."

Land O’Lakes is using the experience to "spark an open, honest conversation about the startling truths of our food-production system, where food comes from today, and in the future."

The experience is scheduled to run from March 9-12.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

