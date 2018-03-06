Breakfast Briefing: Nunberg's head spinning media tour; Fresh beef for McDonald's

People who work in media relations are talking about three things this morning: Nunberg, Nunberg, and Nunberg. Scroll down for more on the strangest media tour in recent memory and much more to start your Tuesday.

New from PRWeek this morning: How Michelangelo (the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle) lent his nunchucks and personality to promote the Met’s Michelangelo (the Renaissance artist) exhibit; Communications revenue was down at Huntsworth in 2017 but operating profit was up; Revenue increased 7.6% at Llorente & Cuenca last year.

Just be happy this isn’t your client. Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg went on a jaw-dropping media tour on Monday, telling virtually any journalist within shouting distance that he will not cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s subpoena, consequences be damned (CNN). Predictably, he changed his mind and said he would "probably" cooperate (ABC News).

McDonald’s is rolling out fresh beef in thousands of its restaurants. The burger chain said Tuesday that it plans to debut fresh Quarter Pounder patties in 14,000 U.S. restaurants by May (CNBC). Will it lead to a different kind of fresh beef with the social media team at a rival burger chain?

Reddit’s CEO is facing a backlash from users who are accusing him of hiding Russian propaganda on the platform (Daily Beast). Steve Huffman said in a post on Monday that hundreds of Russian troll farm accounts, since deactivated, had targeted the site (Vice).

Worried you might become a meme? Unsure what to do? Take a lesson from actress Jennifer Garner, whose suddenly astonished face at the Academy Awards became an internet sensation on Sunday night (Entertainment Tonight). Or from Emma Watson, who sported a misspelled "Times Up" tattoo on the red carpet (BuzzFeed). Who says humor isn’t the best medicine?