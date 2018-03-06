Llorente & Cuenca announces 7.6 per cent growth and signs Guiu from FC Barcelona

Madrid-headquartered Llorente & Cuenca has announced that it closed 2017 with total global fee earnings of €36.3m ($44.8m, £32.4m), up 7.6 per cent on the year before.

The company, which operates across Spain, Portugal and the Americas, has today also unveiled new international business development director Gerard Guiu (pictured).

Guiu was previously FC Barcelona's director of public affairs and institutional relations for the Americas, based in New York. Prior to that he was chief of staff for the club's president and board, having initially joined in 2011.

Before that, he worked for the regional Catalan administration for six years, having begun his career in comms with Barcelona's Ramon Llull University.

He will initially be based in Barcelona with the group, but will soon move to the Americas, working "to identify opportunities with clients who require specialised services in their internationalisation processes, as well as those seeking to raise brand awareness in new markets", an announcement said.

Results

The firm says it now has nine offices in Latin America, as well as bases in Miami, New York and Washington DC to serve Latin America. That market accounted for 61 per cent of earnings last year, and grew at seven per cent, slightly behind the European growth rate of eight per cent.

The firm also announced:

during 2017, it strengthened its affiliate network in South America with Uruguayan firm Quatromanos and Bolivia's Rodríguez & Baudoin

over the year 2017, 20 per cent of its 500 staff were promoted. Of the 100 promotions, 67 were women and 33 men

two directors have been made partners; digital lead Iván Pino and Portugal MD Tiago Vidal. The business how has 20 partners, 11 of whom are based in Europe

four senior hires were made in its São Paulo office last year.

Founding partner José Antonio Llorente said: "2017 has been a good year for the company, seeing our growth remain at a sustained pace, something which we hope to keep achieving until doubling our turnover within the next five years."

The firm had grown at a faster rate last year, meaning it sat just outside of the top 50 in PRWeek's global agency rankings in last year's Agency Business Report.



