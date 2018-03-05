12 brands that shined during the Oscars

Who cares about the best films, actors, and cast members? Here are the brands that won big during the 90th Academy Awards.

The winner for best brand integration at last night’s 90th Oscars ceremony was Kawasaki. Host Jimmy Kimmel declared during the show’s opening that a Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 310LX would go to whoever delivered the shortest speech of the night.

Thus, a number of Twitter users were on #Jetskiwatch for the entirety of the almost four-hour program. In the end, Mark Bridges, Academy Award Winner for Best Costume Design for Phantom Thread, drove away with the ski after a 36-second acceptance speech.

Celebration is 2X as good on a #JetSki. Congratulations #MarkBridges for winning Best Costume Design and the biggest, fastest award of the night! #Oscars #JetSki pic.twitter.com/10U3wIY30f — Kawasaki USA (@KawasakiUSA) March 5, 2018

Kimmel mentioned during the show that the person with the shortest speech would also win a stay in a Days Inn Lake Havasu hotel. Days Inn later posted a tweet with an offer for nominees who didn’t take home a trophy.

We’ll do you one better @jimmykimmel. We think you're all winners, so any nominees who don’t take home a trophy tonight will get a free night stay at our Lake Havasu hotel or any Days Inn location. Jet ski ride on us. #Oscars — Days Inn (@daysinn) March 5, 2018

Red Vines and Junior Mints made a comeback this year during the night’s biggest stunt, when Kimmel enlisted stars such as Guillermo del Toro, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Gal Gadot to crash a Wrinkle in Time screening in a theater across the street from the Oscars. The candy was handed out to the surprised moviegoers, who were also blasted with airborne hot dogs.

Here’s how other brands made their mark during the evening…

Wal-Mart

The Academy

Welcome to the Overlook Hotel like you’ve never seen it. Go inside at https://t.co/4yOgqWKsA3 #AcademyMuseum pic.twitter.com/nEh7oHaD4x — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018

Twitter

We stand with women around the world to make their voices heard and their presence known. To bring them front and center, today and every day. Join us as we say #HereWeArehttps://t.co/bVXGJ1NibP — Twitter (@Twitter) March 5, 2018

Nest

It starts at home. The conversations we have there shape who we are when we go out into the world. In case you missed it during the #Oscars?? check out "Prom Night." pic.twitter.com/pD2sI4oRJr — Nest (@nest) March 4, 2018

Postmates

Your Postmate is arriving soon. pic.twitter.com/gtNvZwlXHc — Postmates (@Postmates) March 5, 2018

Jim Beam

Cheers to the 3rd Latino to win #BestDirector! For the record though, we do always prefer bourbon to water. #ToastTogether #MakeHistory pic.twitter.com/GERWKJQfq1 — Jim Beam (@JimBeam) March 5, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers

Netflix