12 brands that shined during the Oscars

Who cares about the best films, actors, and cast members? Here are the brands that won big during the 90th Academy Awards.

The winner for best brand integration at last night’s 90th Oscars ceremony was Kawasaki. Host Jimmy Kimmel declared during the show’s opening that a Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 310LX would go to whoever delivered the shortest speech of the night.

Thus, a number of Twitter users were on #Jetskiwatch for the entirety of the almost four-hour program. In the end, Mark Bridges, Academy Award Winner for Best Costume Design for Phantom Thread, drove away with the ski after a 36-second acceptance speech.

Kimmel mentioned during the show that the person with the shortest speech would also win a stay in a Days Inn Lake Havasu hotel. Days Inn later posted a tweet with an offer for nominees who didn’t take home a trophy.

Red Vines and Junior Mints made a comeback this year during the night’s biggest stunt, when Kimmel enlisted stars such as Guillermo del Toro, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Gal Gadot to crash a Wrinkle in Time screening in a theater across the street from the Oscars. The candy was handed out to the surprised moviegoers, who were also blasted with airborne hot dogs.

Here’s how other brands made their mark during the evening…

