PRWeek UK Awards 2018: entries open for the PR industry's Oscars

Entries are now open for the PRWeek Awards 2018, the most prestigious awards ceremony for the UK PR industry.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards evening taking place in London on 11 October, where the best agencies, in-house teams and individuals will be crowned.

Four new categories have been introduced this year:

Best International Campaign

Best Cause-led Campaign

Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities

Best Brand or Organisation on Social Media

For more information on the Awards, including the entry kit that outlines the criteria for each category and individual awards, visit the PRWeek UK Awards website.

The deadline for submission is 24 May. Entries submitted after that date, but before the late deadline of 7 June, will incur a late fee per entry.

A breakfast briefing on how to write an award-winning entry, featuring a panel discussion with former judges, also takes place in London on Monday 23 April.

For more details on the PRWeek awards, contact Sian O'Neill on 020 8267 4152 or sian.oneill@haymarket.com

For enquiries about partnership opportunities, contact Steve Forsdick on 07464 494732 or steven.forsdick@haymarket.com

• Click here to subscribe to PRWeek – you'll get Essential breaking news, views & expert analysis; an Exclusive UK Daily News email bulletin; Industry-leading reports such as the Power Book, Global Agency Business Report, Best Campaigns & Best Places to Work; and a whole lot more.