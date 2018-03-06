PRWeek UK Awards 2018: entries open for the PR industry's Oscars

Added 6 hours ago by PRWeek UK staff , Be the first to comment

Entries are now open for the PRWeek Awards 2018, the most prestigious awards ceremony for the UK PR industry.

News
Weber Shandwick picked up five PRWeek UK Awards last year - who will win big in 2018?
Weber Shandwick picked up five PRWeek UK Awards last year - who will win big in 2018?

The winners will be announced at a gala awards evening taking place in London on 11 October, where the best agencies, in-house teams and individuals will be crowned.

Four new categories have been introduced this year:

  • Best International Campaign
  • Best Cause-led Campaign
  • Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities
  • Best Brand or Organisation on Social Media

For more information on the Awards, including the entry kit that outlines the criteria for each category and individual awards, visit the PRWeek UK Awards website.

The deadline for submission is 24 May. Entries submitted after that date, but before the late deadline of 7 June, will incur a late fee per entry.

A breakfast briefing on how to write an award-winning entry, featuring a panel discussion with former judges, also takes place in London on Monday 23 April.

For more details on the PRWeek awards, contact Sian O'Neill on 020 8267 4152 or sian.oneill@haymarket.com

For enquiries about partnership opportunities, contact Steve Forsdick on 07464 494732 or steven.forsdick@haymarket.com

• Click here to subscribe to PRWeek – you'll get Essential breaking news, views & expert analysis; an Exclusive UK Daily News email bulletin; Industry-leading reports such as the Power Book, Global Agency Business Report, Best Campaigns & Best Places to Work; and a whole lot more.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2017 Global Agency Business Report

2017 Hall of Femme

PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2017

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now