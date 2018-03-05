Golin reveals reverse gender pay gap figures in voluntary disclosure

Golin UK has published figures detailing a reverse gender pay gap at the agency, meaning women at the firm are paid more.

The agency released figures today which show a mean hourly gender pay gap of -3.77 per cent and a median hourly pay gap at -4.62 per cent.

Golin, part of the Interpublic Group, said the reverse gender pay gap was due in part to the fact that key senior roles, such as financial director, deputy managing director and managing director were occupied by women.

Government regulations requiring organisations with more than 250 staff to being reporting their gender pay gap came into force least year - meaning that more than 9,000 employers will be required to publish their figures by 1 April.

The national gender pay gap is just over 18 per cent in favour of men, while a recent survey found that the average gender pay gap in PR was £10,000 as early as three years into people’s careers and up to £75,000 at more senior levels.

Although reporting is not a legal requirement for 150-strong Golin, the agency said it wanted to to voluntarily report its figures as part of its commitment to championing women and diversity in the industry. It will post the data on the Government Equalities Office website later this week.

Progressive ambitions

Bibi Hilton, Golin MD and president of Women in PR, said: "Reporting the gender pay gap is part of Golin’s ambition to create the most progressive and diverse workplace in the industry and be the defining agency of the decade. We want our people to know that they will be compensated according to their skills and expertise, not their gender, life decisions, background or ethnicity."

Golin said its leadership team was comprised of 64 per cent women and that it had developed several strategies to retain female talent, such as a flexible working policy which ensured that 100 per cent of women returned to the agency after maternity leave, as well as a returnships programme which had helped 75 career break parents come back to work.

Hilton added: "Over the past three years Golin has worked hard to improve gender equality and diversity in the agency by championing flexible working and returnships, promoting or recruiting more women into senior leadership roles and improving support for maternity returners. This work is reflected in our reverse gender pay gap figure that reflects the number of women we now have in leadership positions and we will keep working to get that number as close to zero as we can."

WPP last week posted gender pay gap figures for its UK operating companies, which revealed that Hill+Knowlton Strategies also had a reverse gender pay gap of 3.9 per cent in favour of women.

Pay gaps at other WPP PR agencies were not revealed in the report, as they are part of larger legal entities. Few other UK PR firms have more than 250 staff; they include Edelman and Weber Shandwick.