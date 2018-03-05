'A woman will handle all tweets now', says brewery boss after sexism row

The boss of a brewery accused of sending a tweet that made light of sexual consent has said that only female employees will handle Twitter posts in future.

California-based Arrogant Brewing received heavy criticism for the sexually suggestive tweet from its Twitter account, @arrogantbastard, which said "only 'wussies' do the 'ask permission' part".

The company initially responded by saying the tweet was misinterpreted, but this received criticism for seeming insincere.

On Friday, a further tweet contained a longer statement from its executive chairman and co-founder.

Greg Koch said he does not condone "sexual violence or misogyny in any way" and promised to "do much better". He also apologised for the "poor judgement that enabled the tweet to come off as mocking a subject with very real and serious consequences".

In what could be seen as a radical move to stop the problem reoccurring, Koch stated: "For the foreseeable future, a female member of the company will be handling all tweets from @arrogantbastard. Effective immediately."

