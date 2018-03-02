Breakfast Briefing: L.L. Bean, REI latest retailers to change gun policies

Happy Friday, and stay dry if you're reading this on either the East or West coasts this soggy morning. Scroll down for more on how top retail brands are taking gun control action.

L.L. Bean said late Thursday that it will raise the minimum age to buy firearms or ammunition to 21. It is the fourth retailer to change its gun policy since the February 14 Parkland, Florida, mass shooting (CNN). Outdoors retailer REI is also dropping gear from Vista Outdoors, the maker of CamelBak water bottles and Bell bicycle helmets, due to Vista’s close ties to the National Rifle Association (Washington Post).

LLBean just responded to my Facebook message request to deny gun sales to anyone under 21. Thanks @LLBean! pic.twitter.com/7uf58T2YkT — Beth Potter (@BizzyPotter) March 2, 2018

Georgia legislators backed up their threat to retaliate against Delta Air Lines for ending a partnership with the NRA, stripping a significant tax break from the carrier, which is the state’s largest private employer (NPR). The decision could give Amazon second thoughts about picking Atlanta for its second headquarters (USA Today).

One of the NRA’s top lobbyists tweeted on Thursday night that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence "don’t want gun control" after meeting with the pair, despite this week’s televised brainstorming session in which Trump endorsed very un-NRA positions (The Hill). Trump also tweeted last night that it was a "great meeting" (Twitter).

I had a great meeting tonight with @realDonaldTrump & @VP. We all want safe schools, mental health reform and to keep guns away from dangerous people. POTUS & VPOTUS support the Second Amendment, support strong due process and don’t want gun control. #NRA #MAGA — Chris Cox (@ChrisCoxNRA) March 2, 2018

If you got a big raise last year, you’re one of the lucky ones in the PR industry. That’s one of the top findings in PRWeek’s 2018 Salary Survey, released this morning. It also found the gender pay gap is narrowing, but not quickly enough.

Extra! Extra! More from PRWeek this morning: Editor-in-chief Steve Barrett’s take on the Burson-Marsteller-Cohn & Wolfe merger; How Brita got Steph Curry and social media star Rudy Mancuso to go one-on-one in a recent campaign; Brunswick names six partners across four continents.