FleishmanHillard names Mark Mortell to new global client leadership role

DUBLIN: FleishmanHillard has named Mark Mortell as chief global client leadership officer, a newly created role at the Omnicom Group agency.

He is reporting to J.J. Carter, global COO and president of the Americas. Mortell is overseeing about 40 staffers.

Mortell said he will oversee a global team that handles the Omnicom agency’s largest and most complex global accounts, including FitBit, Anheuser-Busch InBev, AT&T, AbbVie, Bayer, and Pepsi. The global client leadership office has 17 accounts.

The function may increase that number to 30 by the end of the year, expanding into technology, healthcare, and work with other "big brand areas," Mortell said.

"This is a new position focused on global accounts and having them supported with the right talent mix and access to resources across the business, and hopefully make it work for them and us," Mortell said.

Mortell noted that he has run the Philips account as global leader of OneVoice, a group of Omnicom agencies servicing the client, since 2011. The firm established the Global Client Leadership Academy in 2017 to provide career advancement and professional development opportunities.

Mortell joined Fleishman’s Dublin office in 2002, where he led the corporate and public affairs practice. He is also a member of Fleishman’s leadership cabinet.

The agency’s tech practice leader, Ryan Bowling, recently exited the firm to join The Wonderful Company as SVP of PR and corporate comms, the company said in a statement. During his tenure at Fleishman, Bowling oversaw work for Verifone, Splunk, General Motors, Tobii, HP, Samsung, and Visa.