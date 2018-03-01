In brief: Politics for the Many hires agency, expansion at THRSXTY, NHS volunteering body enlists Forster, TMG investment

Politics for the Many hires Campaign Collective, US move and RYU win for THRSXTY, NHS volunteering body enlists Forster, TMG investment and more from PRWeek UK.

Politics for the Many hires Campaign Collective

A coalition of trade unions and the campaign group Electoral Reform Society have appointed Campaign Collective to run a campaign called Politics for the Many. The campaign seeks a number of changes to UK democracy including an elected House of Lords, a new voting system where seats match votes, and extending the franchise to 16 and 17-year-olds across all elections. The agency's lead on the account is former Jeremy Corbyn adviser Nancy Platts. Figures are involved from unions including PCS, Unite, Unison and the TSSA, representative for the campaign, Sam Tarry, also previously advised Corbyn.

US move and RYU win for THRSXTY

THRSXTY has been appointed as global agency of record for Canada Stock Exchange-listed urban apparel firm RYU. The client will be serviced from the firm's newly opened New York office, which has three staff. Owned by Exposure, THRSXTY's CEO Oliver Wheeler (below) said the agency had more than doubled in size in terms of both income and headcount since his appointment two years ago. It was listed 139th in the 2017 Top 150. The London-headquartered agency is also working through Exposure's Paris office - it does not have permanent dedicated staff on site, but has use of its group design team.

NHS volunteering body enlists Forster

Forster Communications has been hired by HelpForce, a new organisation founded by banker and philanthropist Sir Thomas Hughes-Hallett, which aims to double the number of volunteers in the NHS trusts to 1560,000 by 2021. Other health clients of the agency include Astellas Pharma Europe, the Infection Prevention Society and a partnership between Public Health England and Business in the Community.

Micro-influencer investment at TMG

The Marketing Group, the Stockholm-listed owner of UK PR firm Ranieri and others, has taken a 14 per cent stake in Australian micro-influencer platform Narratrs, valuing the business at €4.1m (£3.6m). The firm was co-founded by Laurent Verrier, the boss of TMG's One9Ninety brand.

Radio role for Neon

Neon Brand Communications has been appointed by national digital radio station, Union Jack, to support the launch of a new comedy-focused show Hometown Glory, hosted by former Absolute Radio presenter Geoff Lloyd.

Grifco wins Thirdhome

The luxury property and travel club Thirdhome, which enables second home owners to exchange time in their home for stays in other destinations, has hired Grifco as its PR agency.

Yesterday's briefs: Omnicom's One Hundred comes to Europe, senior hires for Red and Hudson Sandler, PHA rebrands



