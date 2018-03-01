Shortlist for PRWeek Global Awards 2018 unveiled

The PRWeek Global Awards are scheduled for 15 May in London.

LONDON: Edelman, Golin, FleishmanHillard, Cohn & Wolfe, and Weber Shandwick are in the running for PRWeek’s Global Agency of the Year.

The shortlist for Global Professional, Agency, consists of Weber Shandwick’s Gail Heimann, Ruder Finn’s Kathy Bloomgarden, Golin’s Ellen Ryan Mardiks, FTI Consulting’s Ed Reilly, and Text100’s Aedhmar Hynes.

The nominees for Global Professional, In-House, are Karen Kahn of HP Inc., Franz Paasche of PayPay, Edward Walsh of Royal Philips, Sara Mitzner of Swimsuits for All, and Kirsten Walkom of Save the Children International.

The event is set to take place on 15 May at 8 Northumberland Ave. in London. Early bird tickets are available through Tuesday, 27 March. Scroll down for a full list of finalists.

Nonprofit

Pure Earth Highlights Global Impact of Pollution to Public Health Problems and Economics

TogoRun for Pure Earth

Know, Never Forget, Condemn. And Forgive

CROS for the Memory Fund and the GULAG History Museum

#ClickWithCompassion

Dini von Mueffling Communications for Monica Lewinsky

Saving Lives in Anguilla: Ensuring the U.K. Government Protects its Citizens

Aequitas Consulting for Aequitas Global

Evan PSA

Dini von Mueffling Communications for Sandy Hook Promise

Break Bread Smash Stigma

Narrative for Casey House

Issues and Crisis

#TooCoolForPlastics

Weber Shandwick Iceland Foods

Medtronic Puts 5,000 Employees First in Wake of Hurricane Maria

Medtronic

2017 Bayer Bee Care Program

Porter Novelli for Crop Science, a division of Bayer

Responsible Skifest

JCP Nordic for Holmenkolllen Skifestival

Americans for Affordable Products

DDC Public Affairs for the National Retail Federation and Retail Industry Leaders Association.

Product Brand Development

BK Loving IT

Emanate GmbH

The Spotted Cheetah

Ketchum for Frito-Lay

Children of Understand

Llorente & Cuenca for Campofrío Food Group

Igniting Excitement for Call of Duty: WWII’s Return to Its Franchise Roots

PMK-BNC for Activision

Blood Normal

Ketchum for Libresse

International Agency

GCI Health

Zeno Group

KYNE

Manifest Group

Instinctif Partners

Healthcare

Prescribed to Death

Ketchum for National Safety Council

#MakingSchistory - Raising Awareness for the Neglected Tropical Disease, Schistosomiasis

Merck

My Life, Our Future – Making Knowledge Hereditary

Cohn & Wolfe for Pfizer Germany

Back to Work

Genesis Burson-Marsteller for Medela India Private Limited

Public Sector

Facing up to Schizophrenia: The Fight for Better Treatment, Support, and Acceptance

Weber Shandwick for Hong Kong Association of Psychosocial Rehabilitation

Prescribed to Death

Ketchum for the National Safety Council

Dubai Fitness Challenge: 30X40

ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller for the Dubai Corporation for Commerce and Tourism Marketing

Girls In STEM

Creation for Microsoft Europe

Manyata: #DontForgetMoms

Weber Shandwick for MSD India

Best Campaign – Asia-Pacific

The Great Singapore Replay

Zeno Group

Joy

Ketchum Singapore

Manyata: #DontForgetMoms

Weber Shandwick

It's Time We #PayAttention

Zeno Group and Avon

Back to Work

Genesis Burson-Marsteller

Best Campaign – LATAM

Sherlock Brings Quizlet to Brazil

Sherlock Communications

The First Time Has No Age

Ketchum and Little George

Umami, The 5th Taste

Race Communications

Inovathon Scania 2017

Llorente & Cuenca S.L.

Test of Courage

Ketchum and Little George

Best Campaign – Mideast/Africa

Unleash your Potential

Four Generations Gulf

Dubai Font: A New Form of Expression

ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller

#MadeInQatar

Grey Doha

Energy with Impact

ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller

African Innovation Foundation's Innovation Prize for Africa

Djembe Communications FZ for the African Innovation Foundation



9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017

ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Emirates Child Boredom Quotient

Emirates

Halo Wars 2 beta launch

Assembly Media Limited for Assembly Media

#ISeeMore

Tin Man for Tin Man for the Institution of Engineering and Technology

Adobe MAKE IT Live: Showcasing the Business Value of Creativity

Adobe

#Nuggs4Carter

Ketchum for Wendy’s

Consumer Launch

Force Friday II

Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Bring Your O Game

Manifest Group for Hot Octopuss

ManFran

Weber Shandwick for Virgin Atlantic

Great Art for Everybody

Tin Man for Rise Art

Xbox One X Launch

Assemble Media Limited for Assembly Media

Dubai Print: A New Form of Expression

ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller for The Executive Council of Dubai

2017 – The Year Of Nice

Tin Man for Monarch

Corporate and Social Responsibility

Staring Down Wall Street: State Street's’ Fearless Girl

State Street Corporation

Girls in STEM

Creation for Microsoft Europe

America’s Biggest Brewer Halts Beer Production in Response to Natural Disaster

FleishmanHillard for FlieshmanHillard and Anheuser-Busch In-house

Duracell: Big Battery Hunt

Hill + Knowlton Strategies for Duracell

Manyata: #Don’tForgetMoms

Weber Shandwick for MSD India

Our Freedom is (still) not Granted

FleishmanHillard for O2 Czech Republic and O2 Slovakia

Dogs Who Changed the World

PR Hacker for Milk-Bone

Corporate Branding

The United States of Beer

FleishmanHillard for FleishmanHillard and Anheuser-Busch in-house

Global Relevance Review

Golin

Open New Worlds

Viacom18 Media

Starbucks, 15 Years in Mexico

Llorente & Cuenca S.L. for Starbucks

HPE Takes its Mars-Shot

Interfuse Communications, a Ketchum company, for Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Employee Communications

Countdown to Day One: Creating DowDuPont

DuPont, Gagen MacDonald, and Think Marketing for DuPont

Go Hilton: Giving Team Members the World

Hilton

Hitachi Vantara Company Launch

Hitachi Vantara

VOXI Launch

We Are Vista for Vodafone

StepAhead

TVC Group for GE

Medtronic Puts 5,000 Employees First in Wake of Hurricane Maria

Medtronic

Global Brand

Financial Times

Communications Campaigns that Know No Borders

Royal Philips

Global Citizenship

9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017

ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller

ReConnect: The World’s Biggest Recruitment Programme for Career-Break Women

Vodafone Group

#DreamBigPrincess

Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Girls4Tech: Making a Difference One Girl at a Time

Mastercard

Global Content

FIS Readiness Report

FIS

2018 Travel Risk Outlook & Business Resilience Trends Watch

International SOS

Shell Driving Experiment

Edelman for Shell

#LETSWOW – Lidl x Heidi Klum fashion collection

häberlein & mauerer for Lidl Stiftung & Co KG

A Very Merry Mistake

Air New Zealand

Global Creative Idea

Zippo Flame Art

DeVries Global for Zippo

Taking Flight to Explain Complicated Technology from Cockpit to Cabin

WE Communications for WE Communications in partnership with Honeywell Aerospace

Blood Normal

Ketchum for Libresse

The Wolf

HP Inc.

Force Friday II

Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Gorillaz Recruitment Code Cracking Challenge

Jaguar Land Rover

Global Event Activation

Digital Empowers

Tata Consulting Services

African Innovation Foundation's Innovation Prize for Africa

Djembe Communications for the African Innovation Foundation

U.S.A. Pavilion at Expo 2017

APCO Worldwide for the U.S. State Department and private-sector sponsors

Samsung’s First Look 2017

FleishmanHillard for Samsung Electronics

An Icon Re-Imagined: Launching the Nokia 3310 at Mobile World Congress

AxiCom for HMD Global

Global Impact

Youth Ag-Summit: Inspiring the Next Generation of Agricultural Leaders

Bayer AG

ReConnect: The world’s biggest recruitment programme for career-break women

Vodafone Group

9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017

ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller

Evan PSA

Dini von Mueffling Communications for Sandy Hook Promise

Global Integration

#LETSWOW – Lidl x Heidi Klum Fashion Collection

häberlein & mauerer for Lidl Stiftung & Co.

Force Friday II

Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Digital Empowers

Tata Consulting Services

9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017

ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller

Honeywell Goes Live to Drive Demand Worldwide

Weber Shandwick for Honeywell Safety & Productivity Solutions

Global Marketer

Peter McGuinness

Chief marketing and commercial officer of Chobani

Antonio Lucio

CMO of HP Inc.

Global Partnerships

Dubai Font: A New Form of Expression

ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller for The Executive Council of Dubai

Sunflowers 360

Facebook

Bayer Global Community Service Day

Global Prairie for Bayer

Global PR Breakthrough

Handle with Care

Ketchum for Gillette

DB Export Beer Bottle Sand

Spark PR & Activate

Blood Normal

Ketchum for Libresse

BK Loving "IT"

Emanate GmbH

Make Earth Great Again

Manifest Group for BrewDog

Staring Down Wall Street: State Street’s Fearless Girl

State Street Corporation