Shortlist for PRWeek Global Awards 2018 unveiled

Added 2 hours ago by Sean Czarnecki , Be the first to comment

The PRWeek Global Awards are scheduled for 15 May in London.

News

LONDON: Edelman, Golin, FleishmanHillard, Cohn & Wolfe, and Weber Shandwick are in the running for PRWeek’s Global Agency of the Year.

The shortlist for Global Professional, Agency, consists of Weber Shandwick’s Gail Heimann, Ruder Finn’s Kathy Bloomgarden, Golin’s Ellen Ryan Mardiks, FTI Consulting’s Ed Reilly, and Text100’s Aedhmar Hynes.

The nominees for Global Professional, In-House, are Karen Kahn of HP Inc., Franz Paasche of PayPay, Edward Walsh of Royal Philips, Sara Mitzner of Swimsuits for All, and Kirsten Walkom of Save the Children International.

The event is set to take place on 15 May at 8 Northumberland Ave. in London. Early bird tickets are available through Tuesday, 27 March. Scroll down for a full list of finalists.

Nonprofit
Pure Earth Highlights Global Impact of Pollution to Public Health Problems and Economics
TogoRun for Pure Earth

Know, Never Forget, Condemn. And Forgive
CROS for the Memory Fund and the GULAG History Museum

#ClickWithCompassion
Dini von Mueffling Communications for Monica Lewinsky

Saving Lives in Anguilla: Ensuring the U.K. Government Protects its Citizens
Aequitas Consulting for Aequitas Global

Evan PSA
Dini von Mueffling Communications for Sandy Hook Promise

Break Bread Smash Stigma
Narrative for Casey House

Issues and Crisis
#TooCoolForPlastics
Weber Shandwick Iceland Foods

Medtronic Puts 5,000 Employees First in Wake of Hurricane Maria
Medtronic

2017 Bayer Bee Care Program
Porter Novelli for Crop Science, a division of Bayer

Responsible Skifest
JCP Nordic for Holmenkolllen Skifestival

Americans for Affordable Products
DDC Public Affairs for the National Retail Federation and Retail Industry Leaders Association.

Product Brand Development
BK Loving IT
Emanate GmbH

The Spotted Cheetah
Ketchum for Frito-Lay

Children of Understand
Llorente & Cuenca for Campofrío Food Group

Igniting Excitement for Call of Duty: WWII’s Return to Its Franchise Roots
PMK-BNC for Activision

Blood Normal
Ketchum for Libresse

International Agency
GCI Health

Zeno Group

KYNE

Manifest Group

Instinctif Partners

Healthcare
Prescribed to Death
Ketchum for National Safety Council

#MakingSchistory - Raising Awareness for the Neglected Tropical Disease, Schistosomiasis
Merck

My Life, Our Future – Making Knowledge Hereditary
Cohn & Wolfe for Pfizer Germany

Back to Work
Genesis Burson-Marsteller for Medela India Private Limited

Public Sector
Facing up to Schizophrenia: The Fight for Better Treatment, Support, and Acceptance
Weber Shandwick for Hong Kong Association of Psychosocial Rehabilitation

Prescribed to Death
Ketchum for the National Safety Council

Dubai Fitness Challenge: 30X40
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller for the Dubai Corporation for Commerce and Tourism Marketing

Girls In STEM
Creation for Microsoft Europe

Manyata: #DontForgetMoms
Weber Shandwick for MSD India

Best Campaign – Asia-Pacific
The Great Singapore Replay
Zeno Group

Joy
Ketchum Singapore

Manyata: #DontForgetMoms
Weber Shandwick

It's Time We #PayAttention
Zeno Group and Avon

Back to Work
Genesis Burson-Marsteller

Best Campaign – LATAM
Sherlock Brings Quizlet to Brazil
Sherlock Communications

The First Time Has No Age
Ketchum and Little George

Umami, The 5th Taste
Race Communications

Inovathon Scania 2017
Llorente & Cuenca S.L.

Test of Courage
Ketchum and Little George

Best Campaign – Mideast/Africa
Unleash your Potential
Four Generations Gulf

Dubai Font: A New Form of Expression
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller

#MadeInQatar
Grey Doha

Energy with Impact
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller

African Innovation Foundation's Innovation Prize for Africa
Djembe Communications FZ for the African Innovation Foundation

9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
Emirates Child Boredom Quotient
Emirates

Halo Wars 2 beta launch
Assembly Media Limited for Assembly Media

#ISeeMore
Tin Man for Tin Man for the Institution of Engineering and Technology

Adobe MAKE IT Live: Showcasing the Business Value of Creativity
Adobe

#Nuggs4Carter
Ketchum for Wendy’s

Consumer Launch
Force Friday II
Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Bring Your O Game
Manifest Group for Hot Octopuss

ManFran
Weber Shandwick for Virgin Atlantic

Great Art for Everybody
Tin Man for Rise Art

Xbox One X Launch
Assemble Media Limited for Assembly Media

Dubai Print: A New Form of Expression
ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller for The Executive Council of Dubai

2017 – The Year Of Nice
Tin Man for Monarch

Corporate and Social Responsibility
Staring Down Wall Street: State Street's’ Fearless Girl
State Street Corporation

Girls in STEM
Creation for Microsoft Europe

America’s Biggest Brewer Halts Beer Production in Response to Natural Disaster
FleishmanHillard for FlieshmanHillard and Anheuser-Busch In-house

Duracell: Big Battery Hunt
Hill + Knowlton Strategies for Duracell

Manyata: #Don’tForgetMoms
Weber Shandwick for MSD India

Our Freedom is (still) not Granted
FleishmanHillard for O2 Czech Republic and O2 Slovakia

Dogs Who Changed the World
PR Hacker for Milk-Bone

Corporate Branding
The United States of Beer
FleishmanHillard for FleishmanHillard and Anheuser-Busch in-house

Global Relevance Review
Golin

Open New Worlds
Viacom18 Media

Starbucks, 15 Years in Mexico
Llorente & Cuenca S.L. for Starbucks

HPE Takes its Mars-Shot
Interfuse Communications, a Ketchum company, for Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Employee Communications
Countdown to Day One: Creating DowDuPont
DuPont, Gagen MacDonald, and Think Marketing for DuPont

Go Hilton: Giving Team Members the World
Hilton

Hitachi Vantara Company Launch
Hitachi Vantara

VOXI Launch
We Are Vista for Vodafone

StepAhead
TVC Group for GE

Medtronic Puts 5,000 Employees First in Wake of Hurricane Maria
Medtronic

Global Brand
Financial Times

Communications Campaigns that Know No Borders
Royal Philips

Global Citizenship
9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017
ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller

ReConnect: The World’s Biggest Recruitment Programme for Career-Break Women
Vodafone Group

#DreamBigPrincess
Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Girls4Tech: Making a Difference One Girl at a Time
Mastercard

Global Content
FIS Readiness Report
FIS

2018 Travel Risk Outlook & Business Resilience Trends Watch
International SOS

Shell Driving Experiment
Edelman for Shell

#LETSWOW – Lidl x Heidi Klum fashion collection
häberlein & mauerer for Lidl Stiftung & Co KG

A Very Merry Mistake
Air New Zealand

Global Creative Idea
Zippo Flame Art
DeVries Global for Zippo

Taking Flight to Explain Complicated Technology from Cockpit to Cabin
WE Communications for WE Communications in partnership with Honeywell Aerospace

Blood Normal
Ketchum for Libresse

The Wolf
HP Inc.

Force Friday II
Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Gorillaz Recruitment Code Cracking Challenge
Jaguar Land Rover

Global Event Activation
Digital Empowers
Tata Consulting Services

African Innovation Foundation's Innovation Prize for Africa
Djembe Communications for the African Innovation Foundation

U.S.A. Pavilion at Expo 2017
APCO Worldwide for the U.S. State Department and private-sector sponsors

Samsung’s First Look 2017
FleishmanHillard for Samsung Electronics

An Icon Re-Imagined: Launching the Nokia 3310 at Mobile World Congress
AxiCom for HMD Global

Global Impact
Youth Ag-Summit: Inspiring the Next Generation of Agricultural Leaders
Bayer AG

ReConnect: The world’s biggest recruitment programme for career-break women
Vodafone Group

9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller

Evan PSA
Dini von Mueffling Communications for Sandy Hook Promise

Global Integration
#LETSWOW – Lidl x Heidi Klum Fashion Collection
häberlein & mauerer for Lidl Stiftung & Co.

Force Friday II
Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Digital Empowers
Tata Consulting Services

9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller

Honeywell Goes Live to Drive Demand Worldwide
Weber Shandwick for Honeywell Safety & Productivity Solutions

Global Marketer
Peter McGuinness
Chief marketing and commercial officer of Chobani

Antonio Lucio
CMO of HP Inc.

Global Partnerships
Dubai Font: A New Form of Expression
ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller for The Executive Council of Dubai

Sunflowers 360
Facebook

Bayer Global Community Service Day
Global Prairie for Bayer

Global PR Breakthrough
Handle with Care
Ketchum for Gillette

DB Export Beer Bottle Sand
Spark PR & Activate

Blood Normal
Ketchum for Libresse

BK Loving "IT"
Emanate GmbH

Make Earth Great Again
Manifest Group for BrewDog

Staring Down Wall Street: State Street’s Fearless Girl
State Street Corporation

Hot Right Now