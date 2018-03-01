Shortlist for PRWeek Global Awards 2018 unveiled

LONDON: Edelman, Golin, FleishmanHillard, Cohn & Wolfe, and Weber Shandwick are in the running for PRWeek’s Global Agency of the Year.
The shortlist for Global Professional, Agency, consists of Weber Shandwick’s Gail Heimann, Ruder Finn’s Kathy Bloomgarden, Golin’s Ellen Ryan Mardiks, FTI Consulting’s Ed Reilly, and Text100’s Aedhmar Hynes.
The nominees for Global Professional, In-House, are Karen Kahn of HP Inc., Franz Paasche of PayPay, Edward Walsh of Royal Philips, Sara Mitzner of Swimsuits for All, and Kirsten Walkom of Save the Children International.
The event is set to take place on 15 May at 8 Northumberland Ave. in London. Early bird tickets are available through Tuesday, 27 March. Scroll down for a full list of finalists.
Nonprofit
Pure Earth Highlights Global Impact of Pollution to Public Health Problems and Economics
TogoRun for Pure Earth
Know, Never Forget, Condemn. And Forgive
CROS for the Memory Fund and the GULAG History Museum
#ClickWithCompassion
Dini von Mueffling Communications for Monica Lewinsky
Saving Lives in Anguilla: Ensuring the U.K. Government Protects its Citizens
Aequitas Consulting for Aequitas Global
Evan PSA
Dini von Mueffling Communications for Sandy Hook Promise
Break Bread Smash Stigma
Narrative for Casey House
Issues and Crisis
#TooCoolForPlastics
Weber Shandwick Iceland Foods
Medtronic Puts 5,000 Employees First in Wake of Hurricane Maria
Medtronic
2017 Bayer Bee Care Program
Porter Novelli for Crop Science, a division of Bayer
Responsible Skifest
JCP Nordic for Holmenkolllen Skifestival
Americans for Affordable Products
DDC Public Affairs for the National Retail Federation and Retail Industry Leaders Association.
Product Brand Development
BK Loving IT
Emanate GmbH
The Spotted Cheetah
Ketchum for Frito-Lay
Children of Understand
Llorente & Cuenca for Campofrío Food Group
Igniting Excitement for Call of Duty: WWII’s Return to Its Franchise Roots
PMK-BNC for Activision
Blood Normal
Ketchum for Libresse
International Agency
GCI Health
Zeno Group
KYNE
Manifest Group
Instinctif Partners
Healthcare
Prescribed to Death
Ketchum for National Safety Council
#MakingSchistory - Raising Awareness for the Neglected Tropical Disease, Schistosomiasis
Merck
My Life, Our Future – Making Knowledge Hereditary
Cohn & Wolfe for Pfizer Germany
Back to Work
Genesis Burson-Marsteller for Medela India Private Limited
Public Sector
Facing up to Schizophrenia: The Fight for Better Treatment, Support, and Acceptance
Weber Shandwick for Hong Kong Association of Psychosocial Rehabilitation
Prescribed to Death
Ketchum for the National Safety Council
Dubai Fitness Challenge: 30X40
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller for the Dubai Corporation for Commerce and Tourism Marketing
Girls In STEM
Creation for Microsoft Europe
Manyata: #DontForgetMoms
Weber Shandwick for MSD India
Best Campaign – Asia-Pacific
The Great Singapore Replay
Zeno Group
Joy
Ketchum Singapore
Manyata: #DontForgetMoms
Weber Shandwick
It's Time We #PayAttention
Zeno Group and Avon
Back to Work
Genesis Burson-Marsteller
Best Campaign – LATAM
Sherlock Brings Quizlet to Brazil
Sherlock Communications
The First Time Has No Age
Ketchum and Little George
Umami, The 5th Taste
Race Communications
Inovathon Scania 2017
Llorente & Cuenca S.L.
Test of Courage
Ketchum and Little George
Best Campaign – Mideast/Africa
Unleash your Potential
Four Generations Gulf
Dubai Font: A New Form of Expression
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller
#MadeInQatar
Grey Doha
Energy with Impact
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller
African Innovation Foundation's Innovation Prize for Africa
Djembe Communications FZ for the African Innovation Foundation
9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
Emirates Child Boredom Quotient
Emirates
Halo Wars 2 beta launch
Assembly Media Limited for Assembly Media
#ISeeMore
Tin Man for Tin Man for the Institution of Engineering and Technology
Adobe MAKE IT Live: Showcasing the Business Value of Creativity
Adobe
#Nuggs4Carter
Ketchum for Wendy’s
Consumer Launch
Force Friday II
Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media
Bring Your O Game
Manifest Group for Hot Octopuss
ManFran
Weber Shandwick for Virgin Atlantic
Great Art for Everybody
Tin Man for Rise Art
Xbox One X Launch
Assemble Media Limited for Assembly Media
Dubai Print: A New Form of Expression
ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller for The Executive Council of Dubai
2017 – The Year Of Nice
Tin Man for Monarch
Corporate and Social Responsibility
Staring Down Wall Street: State Street's’ Fearless Girl
State Street Corporation
Girls in STEM
Creation for Microsoft Europe
America’s Biggest Brewer Halts Beer Production in Response to Natural Disaster
FleishmanHillard for FlieshmanHillard and Anheuser-Busch In-house
Duracell: Big Battery Hunt
Hill + Knowlton Strategies for Duracell
Manyata: #Don’tForgetMoms
Weber Shandwick for MSD India
Our Freedom is (still) not Granted
FleishmanHillard for O2 Czech Republic and O2 Slovakia
Dogs Who Changed the World
PR Hacker for Milk-Bone
Corporate Branding
The United States of Beer
FleishmanHillard for FleishmanHillard and Anheuser-Busch in-house
Global Relevance Review
Golin
Open New Worlds
Viacom18 Media
Starbucks, 15 Years in Mexico
Llorente & Cuenca S.L. for Starbucks
HPE Takes its Mars-Shot
Interfuse Communications, a Ketchum company, for Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Employee Communications
Countdown to Day One: Creating DowDuPont
DuPont, Gagen MacDonald, and Think Marketing for DuPont
Go Hilton: Giving Team Members the World
Hilton
Hitachi Vantara Company Launch
Hitachi Vantara
VOXI Launch
We Are Vista for Vodafone
StepAhead
TVC Group for GE
Medtronic Puts 5,000 Employees First in Wake of Hurricane Maria
Medtronic
Global Brand
Financial Times
Communications Campaigns that Know No Borders
Royal Philips
Global Citizenship
9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017
ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller
ReConnect: The World’s Biggest Recruitment Programme for Career-Break Women
Vodafone Group
#DreamBigPrincess
Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media
Girls4Tech: Making a Difference One Girl at a Time
Mastercard
Global Content
FIS Readiness Report
FIS
2018 Travel Risk Outlook & Business Resilience Trends Watch
International SOS
Shell Driving Experiment
Edelman for Shell
#LETSWOW – Lidl x Heidi Klum fashion collection
häberlein & mauerer for Lidl Stiftung & Co KG
A Very Merry Mistake
Air New Zealand
Global Creative Idea
Zippo Flame Art
DeVries Global for Zippo
Taking Flight to Explain Complicated Technology from Cockpit to Cabin
WE Communications for WE Communications in partnership with Honeywell Aerospace
Blood Normal
Ketchum for Libresse
The Wolf
HP Inc.
Force Friday II
Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media
Gorillaz Recruitment Code Cracking Challenge
Jaguar Land Rover
Global Event Activation
Digital Empowers
Tata Consulting Services
African Innovation Foundation's Innovation Prize for Africa
Djembe Communications for the African Innovation Foundation
U.S.A. Pavilion at Expo 2017
APCO Worldwide for the U.S. State Department and private-sector sponsors
Samsung’s First Look 2017
FleishmanHillard for Samsung Electronics
An Icon Re-Imagined: Launching the Nokia 3310 at Mobile World Congress
AxiCom for HMD Global
Global Impact
Youth Ag-Summit: Inspiring the Next Generation of Agricultural Leaders
Bayer AG
ReConnect: The world’s biggest recruitment programme for career-break women
Vodafone Group
9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller
Evan PSA
Dini von Mueffling Communications for Sandy Hook Promise
Global Integration
#LETSWOW – Lidl x Heidi Klum Fashion Collection
häberlein & mauerer for Lidl Stiftung & Co.
Force Friday II
Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media
Digital Empowers
Tata Consulting Services
9th Annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey 2017
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller
Honeywell Goes Live to Drive Demand Worldwide
Weber Shandwick for Honeywell Safety & Productivity Solutions
Global Marketer
Peter McGuinness
Chief marketing and commercial officer of Chobani
Antonio Lucio
CMO of HP Inc.
Global Partnerships
Dubai Font: A New Form of Expression
ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller for The Executive Council of Dubai
Sunflowers 360
Facebook
Bayer Global Community Service Day
Global Prairie for Bayer
Global PR Breakthrough
Handle with Care
Ketchum for Gillette
DB Export Beer Bottle Sand
Spark PR & Activate
Blood Normal
Ketchum for Libresse
BK Loving "IT"
Emanate GmbH
Make Earth Great Again
Manifest Group for BrewDog
Staring Down Wall Street: State Street’s Fearless Girl
State Street Corporation