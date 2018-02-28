White House comms director Hope Hicks to resign

WASHINGTON: Hope Hicks is resigning from her post as White House communications director.

She plans to leave the role in the "coming weeks," according to a story from The New York Times. Hicks, the youngest person to ever serve as comms director, was named to the position last September. Her predecessor, Anthony Scaramucci, was removed from the role after just ten days.

She came under fire on Tuesday when she testified before the House Intelligence Committee. During the eight hours of testimony, Hicks said she told "white lies" but not about anything related to the investigation around Russian interference in the American election.

Maggie Haberman, who authored The New York Times story about Hicks’ resignation, explained in a tweet on Wednesday that Hicks’ departure was "not about yesterday's hearing," adding that Hicks "had planned it before, had been thinking about it for months."

In recent weeks, Hicks was under scrutiny for her alleged relationship with Rob Porter, the White House staff secretary that was dismissed because of domestic abuse claims reported by the Daily Mail.

Hicks is President Donald Trump’s longest-serving adviser, having been with the controversial politician since the earliest days of his unlikely bid for the Oval Office. She previously served as director of strategic communications in the White House.

During the 2016 race, she served as spokesperson and comms director, and national press secretary for the transition team.

Before pitching in for the Trump campaign, Hicks worked in comms for the Trump Organization and for the New York-based Hiltzik Strategies. Its founder, Matthew Hiltzik, spoke warmly of Hicks in a September 2017 interview with PRWeek.

Recently, deputy comms director Josh Raffel, another Hiltzik alum, also exited the White House. He was reportedly brought in to serve as spokesperson for the Office of American Innovation and as Jared Kushner’s PR counsel.