Dick's CEO tackles gun control in letter: 'Thoughts and prayers are not enough'

The company distributed a letter on Wednesday morning explaining changes in its gun sale policies.

Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Edward Stack penned a blunt public letter on Wednesday morning explaining why the chain will no longer sell assault-style weapons or allow customers under age 21 to purchase guns.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones," he wrote. "But thoughts and prayers are not enough."

Stack also appeared on Good Morning America to explain the decision.

Stack’s letter discussed the issue of gun control head on. Other organizations have been more nuanced when ending business relationships with the National Rifle Association in the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting. Companies including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Enterprise Holdings have cut ties with the gun-rights group since the mass shooting.

Stack explained that the chain had lawfully sold Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz a weapon last November, though it was not the gun used in the February 14 shooting.

"Clearly this indicates on so many levels that the systems in place are not effective to protect our kids and our citizens," Stack wrote in the letter. "We believe it’s time to do something about it."

The CEO also called for legislators to enact "common sense gun reform," such as a ban on assault-style firearms and raising the minimum age to purchase guns to 21. He also expressed support for the Stoneman Douglas students campaigning for gun reform in the wake of the mass shooting.

"We have tremendous respect and admiration for the students organizing and making their voices heard regarding gun violence in schools and elsewhere in our country," he wrote. "We have heard you. The nation has heard you."