Pringles, Cheez-It stage basketball showdown

Kellogg snack brands Pringles and Cheez-It are offering five basketball fans the chance to take part in a celebrity game with coaching from legends Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal.

The Celebrity Crunch Classic Sweepstakes will let fans vote for their chance to win a trip to San Antonio to play in a celebrity basketball game.

Winners will suit up for two teams comprised of celebrities, including actors, athletes, and famous personalities. "Team Cheez-it" will be coached by Magic Johnson, and "Team Pringles" will be coached by Shaquille O'Neal. Fans have to vote for their favorite celebrity team for a chance of winning.

The game will take place on March 31. The Celebrity Crunch Classic, now in its third year, is held with support from the National Association of Baskeball Coaches.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.