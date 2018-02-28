Chobani hires Mars vet Broadhurst as senior director of government affairs

He starts in the newly created role on April 1.

NORWICH, NY: Chobani has hired Mark Broadhurst as senior director of government affairs, effective April 1.

Broadhurst will report to Michael Gonda, SVP of corporate affairs, in the newly created position.

He is responsible for strengthening the yogurt company’s relationships with stakeholders at the national, state, and local levels "in order to better work together," according to a statement. Broadhurst will also provide strategic counsel on public policy issues affecting Chobani’s operations and communities.

Broadhurst joins Chobani from Mars, where he has worked since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile. Most recently, he was Mars’ director of government relations in the U.S. and Canada.

In that role, he showed "proven success in using public and government affairs to drive business results for the company," according to a statement.

Prior to Mars, Broadhurst served in various senior comms and government affairs positions in both the public and private sectors.

Broadhurst’s appointment follows another leadership hire on Chobani’s corporate affairs team, with Julie-Anne Selvey joining the company as senior director of internal engagement in October. Prior to Chobani, Selvey was VP of brand comms and head of corporate social responsibility for IAC Applications, the mobile and digital products division of internet media giant IAC.