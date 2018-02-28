Soldier silhouettes appear across UK for WWI centenary charity

Silhouettes of First World War soldiers appeared in sites across the UK this morning as part of a fundraising campaign for the charity Remembered.

Seven WW1 Tommies appear alongside players at Hearts FC in Edinburgh - one for every first team player who died.

WWI Tommies appear at the Tower of London for Remembered's There But Not There Campaign.

WW1 Tommies appear at Giants Causeway in Bushmills, County Antrim today ahead of the launch of There But Not There.

The Tommies will appear at four sites across the country this morning (see gallery above). and will tour the country until Armistice Day (11 November). Members of the public are being encouraged to buy their own 10-inch versions to remember their own relatives, a century on from the end of the Great War.

The charity, founded last year, has the goals of commemorating the war dead, educating the public and in particular younger generations about the WWI, and raising funds for those suffering from PTSD and other legacies of combat. Remembered's patron is former British Army chief of general staff Lord Dannatt.

The PR agency behind the campaign is Newsfeed PR, a new sister agency to Good Relations and one of PRWeek UK's new agencies to watch in 2018. The agency's founder is an army veteran.



