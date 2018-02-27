Breakfast Briefing: Delta stuck between two states after pulling NRA partnership

Good morning. It's not just Tuesday; it's also #NationalPancakeDay, which is good news if you're extra hungry and looking for giveaways. Scroll down for Tuesday morning's biggest communications news.

In this morning’s new content from PRWeek, we have advice from a trio of top executives. Heal’s CEO explains how his doctor-on-demand platform is trying to revolutionize the healthcare sector. Exelon’s Jean Medina sounds off on making gender equality everyone’s responsibility. And rbb Communications’ Srikant Ramaswami explains how to communicate effectively with patients.

Delta Air Lines has found itself in the middle of an interstate political scuffle after ending a partnership with the National Rifle Association. Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor threatened to kill legislation cutting taxes for the airline unless it restored its deal with the gun-rights group (CNN). His counterpart in New York State invited the carrier to move its headquarters north to "where you’re appreciated" (Atlanta Journal-Constitution). FedEx, the target of activists on social media, said it will not end its partnership with the NRA (HuffPost). Bonus: Here are two smart reads on companies and gun control via the Los Angeles Times and The Atlantic.

.@Delta, as one of your most frequent flyers, know that the NY LG admires your principled stance. Let’s continue our great relationship. NY is open for business & ?'s Delta – move HQ to where you’re appreciated? https://t.co/AZ8xeC0geo — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) February 26, 2018

YouTube has restored advertising to Logan Paul’s channel after an 18-day suspension for inappropriate behavior on the platform (BuzzFeed). However, Paul is still barred from the YouTube Preferred program and serving out a 90-day probation (Polygon). That’s somehow not all: If you’d like to see Paul get punched in the face, you may get your wish. The influencer has agreed to face off against fellow social media star KSI in a live-streamed boxing match this summer (Daily Beast).

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is scheduled to testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday morning about Russian interference in the 2016 election, though it’s unclear how much the longtime Trump aide will say (ABC News). Hicks’ testimony was postponed in January as administration and congressional lawyers argued about its scope (CBS News).

Today in ‘Where Did the Time Go?’ It’s hard to believe that this week is the third anniversary of #TheDress, the phenomenon in which social media users bickered over whether a dress was black and blue or white and gold (CNN). If you’re still befuddled, here’s a scientific explanation of the phenomenon (Wired).