In brief: Syneos hires ex-Health Unlimited trio, wins for Frank and Hanover, Grayling recruits

Syneos hires Health Unlimited trio

Syneos Health Communications, the new name for inVentiv Health and INC Research, has hired three senior figures. Nicky Walsby (above) arrives as MD for PR in Europe, overseeing its PR brands Biosector 2, Chandler Chicco and Chamberlain. Andrew Thomas becomes head of integrated comms for the EU region, while Ellie Duncanson-Hunter becomes European marketing manager. The European business is chaired by Julie Adrian.

The new hires had previously worked for Health Unlimited in director roles. Two of its healthcare-focused sister businesses have also seen senior staff depart recently; Red Door Unlimited's MD went to WE, while the founder of Search Unlimited has launched his own venture.

Hanover boards P&O crisis brief

Hanover Communications has been hired by sister companies P&O Cruises and Cunard to handle global crisis comms. The team will be led by MD of corporate and brand Gavin Megaw. Hanover also recently won an extension to its major Airbus account.

Grayling hires Bell Pott leaver

Paul Montague-Smith, formerly a partner at Bell Pottinger, has joined Grayling as a director. He joins the agency's public affairs team, reporting to UK divisional head Jonathan Curtis, and will focus on financial services.

Frank snapped up by Photobox

Frank has been hired by photo printing business Photobox to support its project The Crown from the Crowd, a crowd-sourced photographic biography of the Royal Family. Photobox head of PR Rory Scott has previously worked for Paddy Power, a betting company that has also used Frank. Photobox also launched a Children In Need campaign last year.

March arrives at Havas SO

Havas SO, the health specialist created by a Havas acquisition last year, has taken on James March as director of creative advertising and digital. He was previously client services director at Hive.

Redleaf hired by Duke

Redleaf Communications, part of Porta, has been taken on by alternative capital solutions firm Duke Royalty Limited as its PR adviser.