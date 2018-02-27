Time's up: Exclusive survey shows extent of sexual harassment in PR and comms

An exclusive survey for PRWeek makes grim reading as it lifts the lid on sexual harassment in the UK PR and communications industry, and now key figures have pledged to take action for lasting change.

What began as a trickle with Laura Bates’ Everyday Sexism project - a user-generated website launched in 2012 to call out low-level sexist behaviour - became a flood in October last year when a string of women made allegations against the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The allegations, which he denies, triggered the #MeToo social media campaign, which unearthed numerous instances of abuse and sexual harassment of women, and men, by people in positions of power all over the world, across multiple sectors.

Now, an exclusive survey for PRWeek shows how the PR and comms industry must also acknowledge that it has a problem with sexual harassment as it faces its own #MeToo moment.

The survey

More than one in six respondents to an industry survey into sexual harassment in the workplace say they have been sexually assaulted and a quarter said they had experienced some form of harassment in the last year.

The survey, carried out in partnership with the PRCA and Women in PR, received nearly 300 responses from people across the PR and comms industry to a range of questions investigating sexual harassment of workers.

More than three quarters of survey respondents were women and two thirds were from agencies, with the remainder from in-house, while their seniority ranged from interns through to agency owners or in-house comms directors. Respondents worked for a range of public and private sector organisations.







Commenting on the findings, Bibi Hilton (above), president of Women in PR, told PRWeek there was an urgent need for the industry to take action on the issue.

She said: "We need employers to review policies and ensure there is a clear course of action for cases of sexual harassment: to train and empower men and women across their organisations in how to report and respond to cases, and to put in place clear codes of conduct for relationships between PROs, clients, journalists and influencers. Above all we need to drive real behaviour change. Failing to act is not acceptable." What is sexual harassment? Survey respondents were asked if they regarded 11 types of behaviour – ranging from sharing sexually explicit images with co-workers and sending suggestive emails and texts, through to inappropriate touching and sexual assault – as examples of sexual harassment. Three quarters and above agreed that it was in all cases. Have workers experienced sexual harassment? Asked if they had personally experienced any of these in the workplace (above), 15 per cent said they had been on the receiving end of an attempted or actual sexual assault, while nearly a third said they had been touched inappropriately at work. One in five had been sent sexually explicit emails or texts and more than half of those surveyed said they had received sexual comments about their appearance, clothing or body directed at them, while three quarters said they had been made to feel uncomfortable by lewd jokes in the workplace.