Headspace hires Disney veteran Steven Clark as corp comms VP

Clark has joined the meditation app-maker from the Wonderful Company, where he served as head of comms.

SANTA MONICA, CA: Headspace has hired Steven Clark as VP of corporate communications and PR, the company said on Monday.

He is reporting to CEO Rich Pierson, the company said in a statement.

Clark is building a communications practice focused on media relations, corporate communications, influencer and social media strategy, internal comms, events management, CSR, and consumer engagement initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Clark most recently served as VP of corporate communications and PR at the Wonderful Company, which sells consumer goods such as Fiji Water, Wonderful Pistachios, and Pom Wonderful. Previously, Clark was VP of corporate comms at the Walt Disney Company, where he was responsible for comms strategy, executive speechwriting, internal comms, and the Walt Disney Archives.

Clark wasn’t immediately available for additional comment.

Launched as an events business in 2010, Headspace is known for its meditation and mindfulness apps and online offerings, claiming 24 million users in 190 countries. The company had more than $50 million in annual revenue and a valuation of $250 million as of last January, according to Forbes.

Headspace has also hired Google veteran Caroline Escalante as VP of talent acquisition.