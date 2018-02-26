Finn Partners named AOR for cancer social network Belong.Life

The platform is looking to focus its communications strategy on the U.S. market.

JERUSALEM: Belong.Life, a social network for cancer patients, has brought on Finn Partners as its marcomms AOR.

Finn Partners began working with Belong in January. The agency is providing global PR, earned media, digital, social, marketing, and paid media services to Belong. It is the first time Belong has worked with an agency.

"It was important for us to find a global partner," said Eliran Malki, CEO of Belong. "[It was also] important for us to find somebody with expertise working with patients, patient advocates, and had familiarity with patients and patient segments. We needed somebody more focused on the U.S. and who understands the market and stakeholders."

Goel Jasper, managing partner of Finn Partners Israel, will lead a team of four out of the firm’s Jerusalem office with Gil Bashe, managing partner of global health, advising on the work. Financial information about the contract was not disclosed.

Belong was founded in 2015 by Malki. The app provides its users, called "Belongers," access to doctors and other patients to form support communities and a place to store medical documents. Belong has users in 121 countries. In November, Belong partnered with the American Cancer Society to bring the organization’s expertise to the app.

"Everyone knows that information is power, and when you fight cancer, information can be lifesaving, can improve quality of life, lower expenses, and, in some cases, make longer life," Malki said. "If you're fighting cancer as a Belonger with thousands in the same space, the journey is much easier."

Finn Partners was also named marcomms AOR for another health tech company based in Israel, Somatix, in January.

"In Israel we have about 15 to 20 clients, but more and more we’re interested in the medtech space," Jasper said. "It’s very important to appreciate that Israel has so many things to offer the world in terms of technology. What’s particularly exciting is when that technology is applied to health. Then it's not just about creating interesting platforms, software, and devices, it’s about changing the world, saving lives, and making a difference."