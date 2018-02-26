In brief: Creston's Lowe launches new firm, Young Lions winners, Publicis Health promotes integration, FHF hires

Creston's Lowe sets up performance.io, FHF hires new business lead, winners named in UK Young Lions PR, Publicis Health promotes integration and more from PRWeek UK.

Creston's Lowe sets up performance.io

Matt Lowe has launched performance.io, a data-focused performance marketing agency for the health and tech industries. He is CEO of the firm, which has 10 staff across London and New York offices, and eight clients including Bayer Animal Health, Roche and performance nutrition brand Veloforte. Lowe began his career working in-house at Sanofi, later moving to Creston agency Red Door Unlimited. He then launched a sister agency, healthcare-focused SEO specialist Search Unlimited, in 2015.

FHF hires new business lead

Lyndsay Haywood has joined FleishmanHillard Fishburn as director of business development in London. She was until recently a director and partner at Lansons, working on corporate, crisis and b2b accounts in a 17 year stint. Click for PRWeek's recent interview with FHF's leading duo.

Winners named in UK Young Lions PR

Andy Garner and Daniella Graham of Mischief PR have been named as the winners of the UK Young Lions PR Competition for 2017. Having bested 59 teams of under-30s working in UK PR, they will move on to take on teams from across the world at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June. The brief was to create a campaign for the charity The Children's Society in less than 24 hours - Garner and Graham's idea Nursery Crimes was praised by the judges as an "honest, fully connected, and creative campaign that worked and was presented with great passion".

Publicis Health UK introduces 'The Explorers'

Publicis Health UK has unveiled a new campaign, Meet The Explorers, explaining how its three constituent agencies work together. The animated campaign film can be seen below. The agencies in question are PR and medical education agency Publicis Resolute, advertising firm Publicis LifeBrands, and med ed specialist Real Science

Sterling supports forum

The Commonwealth Business Forum, which takes place in London in April, has hired Sterling Media as global PR and comms partner.

Cider brand hires

Richmond & Towers has been appointed to handle the trade and consumer PR briefs for Westons Cider in the UK.

Kazoo becomes part of the furniture

Furniture retail group Harveys and Bensons for Beds has appointed Kazoo to handle its consumer, corporate and trade PR following a competitive four-way pitch.