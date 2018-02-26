Breakfast Briefing: Brand boycott of NRA gains steam

More than a dozen brands have stepped away from partnerships with the gun-rights group as of Monday morning. Plus: The Weinstein Company is set to file for bankruptcy protection.

New from PRWeek this morning: One millennial mom’s perspective on how influencers are affecting Generation Alpha; How the Grindr ecosystem evolved into more for its 4 million users; Don Spetner on the dangers of speaking truth to power.

The Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, came to a close Sunday night (Guardian), making one Korean singer an international star at least for one night (Time). What Olympic sponsor do you think won the gold during the Winter Games (PRWeek)?

The list of brands that have ended business or marketing partnerships with the National Rifle Association grew exponentially over the weekend. Carriers Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are among the latest companies to distance themselves from the gun-rights organization (CNN). The NRA has called out those brands for "cowardice" (HuffPost).

The public face of the NRA is increasingly not Wayne LaPierre but spokeswoman Dana Loesch (Associated Press). Loesch has been pushing back on proposals such as restricting semi-automatic rifle purchases to people over the age of 21 (Washington Post).

The Weinstein Company is set to file for bankruptcy protection after a last-ditch attempt to sell the company fell apart. The deal would have sold the studio, founded by disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, to an investment group run by former government official Maria Contreras-Sweet (Los Angeles Times).