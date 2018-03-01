Digital Edition: March 2018 issue

Added 13 hours ago by Bernadette Casey , Be the first to comment

Welcome to the digital edition of the March 2018 issue

Special

Coming up in the March issue of PRWeek:

Salary Survey: If you got a big raise last year, consider yourself lucky. As indicated by the 2018 PRWeek/Bloom, Gross & Associates Salary Survey, pay bumps are still common, but not near 2017 levels. Instead, employers are focusing more on tech, training, and reorganization to boost workforce productivity.

November Project: From humble beginnings in a Boston bar, November Project has transformed into a worldwide phenomenon led by its two founders, who have spread the workout-crazed group to 45 cities across the globe.

Newsmaker: WeWork’s Jennifer Skyler has come a long way since being the startup darling’s first comms executive hired, but now with a team of 50 staffers, her work is far from finished.

Everyone Gets the Message: Industry leaders from Incyte, Pfizer, Cien+, Edelman, Bayer, Deloitte Digital, Weber Shandwick, and Cleveland Clinic met for this Bayer-hosted panel in Washington, DC, to discuss philosophies for shepherding stakeholders through the opioid epidemic and the U.S.’ shifting demographics.

CMO Feature: Grindr CMO Peter Sloterdyk listened to the app’s users, then set out to help them discover, connect with, and navigate the world around them.

CEO Feature: Heal CEO Nick Desai aims to improve the patient experience by providing an on-demand service that cuts time and costs while increasing human interaction.

I hope you enjoy this digital edition. Download here

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2017 Global Agency Business Report

2017 Hall of Femme

PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2017

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now