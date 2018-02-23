Hill+Knowlton veteran Howard Opinsky joins Five Blocks

The former press secretary for Sen. John McCain was most recently head of the East Coast region for H+K Strategies.

NEW YORK: Five Blocks has hired Howard Opinsky as president.

Opinsky said he will work to diversify Five Blocks’ U.S. business beyond its core digital reputation management offering and scale its consulting business, which launched about five years ago.

"Part of my hiring is to build out the consulting side and to build out our presence in the U.S.," Opinsky said. "With my background, we can bring Five Blocks to the corporate community. We will continue to refine the consulting offering to those clients."

Opinsky will be based in New York, but will also spend significant time in Washington, DC.

Five Blocks’ clients include companies in financial services and healthcare, as swell as celebrities. It has a staff of 35 people.

Sam Michelson is serving as CEO of the digital reputation management firm. He will focus on technology and innovation and overseeing the development team in Israel.

Opinsky was most recently EVP and head of Hill+Knowlton Strategies’ East Coast region. Previously he was head of public affairs and GM of the firm’s Washington, DC, office. Opinsky left the WPP agency in mid-2017 amid a broader wave of senior exits.

Before joining H+K, Opinsky was MD of corporate communications at JPMorgan Chase and EVP at Weber Shandwick. He also served as press secretary for Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) 2000 presidential campaign, deputy communications director for former Sen. Phil Gramm’s (R-GA) 1996 presidential campaign, and deputy communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Five Blocks was founded in 2007 as a digital marketing agency with roots in search marketing. It had $3.4 million in revenue in 2015, according to Inc.