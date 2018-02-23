Fannie Mae hire ICANN's Duncan Burns as external comms VP

WASHINGTON: Fannie Mae has hired Duncan Burns as VP of external communications.

Burns will oversee business and financial media relations, social media, digital, the corporate website, PR, corporate initiatives, thought leadership, and financial communications at the government-backed mortgage organization.

Based in Washington, he will report to SVP and chief communications officer Maureen Davenport, with whom he worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies. Burns’ first day at Fannie Mae is scheduled for April 2.

"They’re looking to augment the existing strong team and bring in new experience," said Burns. "Fannie Mae is a longtime important player in the housing finance market, and it has a lot of diverse stakeholders to communicate with across the U.S."

Burns is working as SVP of global communications and language services at the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, a nonprofit that helps to maintain the internet. He oversaw comms, language services, U.S. government relations, and the Information Transparency Initiative, which worked to make content on the ICANN website easier to access.

Previously, Burns was global energy practice director at H+K, where he led its Washington, DC, office for a year. Before a 12-year stint at the WPP agency, Burns worked at the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong as a project manager.