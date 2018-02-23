P&G will slash agency and production costs by another $400m

Procter & Gamble aims to cut another $400 million in advertising costs by June 2021, chairman and chief executive David Taylor said.

Speaking at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference on Thursday, Taylor said the GPG giant had already made $750 million in savings since 2015.

Taylor confirmed that P&G had cut the number of agencies it worked with globally from about 6,000 to 2,500 in the same time as revealed last month by CFO Jon Moeller, and that it planned to half this number again.

"We continue to reinvent our agency relationships, consolidating and upgrading P&G’s agency capabilities, to deliver the best brand building creativity," Taylor said.

The company will look to bring more media buying in-house, he said.

"Looking ahead, we see further cost-reduction opportunities through private marketplace deals with media companies, and precision media buying fuelled by data and digital technology," Taylor explained.



He also reported on the progress of P&G’s drive to transform media transparency in the last year, saying that it had identified a fifth of its spend as waste.

"A year ago, we raised the bar on the marketing world by shining a light on the need for media transparency," referring to the influential speech by chief brand officer Marc Pritchard at last year’s IAB conference.

"The progress has been strong in the past year, and we’re about 90% complete. We now largely have the objective third party data needed to make good spending decisions," Taylor said. "Over the past year, we’ve already found as much as 20% media waste, which we’ve removed and reinvested to increase media reach by about 10% and samplings up by 50%."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.